With a dominant win, Bill Belichick proved he can still get it done with a backup under center

But one thing we can’t question — the man can still coach.

▪ We can question whether Bill Belichick can win a Super Bowl with another quarterback. Or if he needs to improve his record in free agency and the draft.

Sunday’s beatdown of the Lions, improving the Patriots to 2-3, was a classic Belichick masterpiece. He shut out the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense, which came in averaging 35 points per game. And he won by 29 points with a third-string, rookie quarterback, who looked calm, cool, and well-prepared in his first NFL start.

Belichick had a plan for Bailey Zappe, and executed it flawlessly. The Patriots played from ahead all game. They dominated the line of scrimmage and ran the ball well. They forced turnovers on defense. And they gave Zappe well-defined throws and easy outlets into the flats so he didn’t have to do too much.

Belichick is now 14-8 with the Patriots when starting a game with a backup quarterback. That doesn’t include the 2001 season, when he won a Super Bowl with a second-stringer named Tom Brady.

Yeah, Sunday’s game was just an October win over the hapless Detroit Lions, who are now 1-4. No matter. Belichick, now in his 48th year as an NFL coach, is still on top of his game.

⋅ Do the Patriots have a … dare I say it … quarterback controversy?

No, of course not yet. It’s still Mac Jones’s team. But Zappe’s performance was certainly eye-opening. He completed a stellar 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards, and one of the incompletions wasn’t his fault — an interception that bounced off Nelson Agholor’s hands.

There was a lot to like about Zappe’s game. He showed good awareness and ability to keep his eyes downfield when he scrambled and hit Hunter Henry for 17 yards on a checkdown. He showed good athleticism in juking pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson and scrambling for 5 yards. Zappe threw decisively over the middle to Jakobi Meyers, which isn’t easy for young quarterbacks. He also threw a perfect 24-yard strike to Meyers for a touchdown, taking advantage of a coverage breakdown. That’s what happens when a defense loses five defensive backs to injury during the game.

And most impressively, Zappe looked in command at the line of scrimmage. He appeared to check into an audible to start the second half, and got Meyers wide open for 18 yards on a play-action pass. He moved his receivers at the line of scrimmage, and handled the operation smartly, with no delay of game penalties.

The Patriots prepared Zappe really well during the week, and he executed the game plan about as well as possible. The Patriots are in good hands if they have to sit Jones for another week or two.

⋅ Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is quietly becoming one of the best running backs in the NFL. With Damien Harris leaving the game at halftime with a hamstring injury, Stevenson carried the load as the only healthy running back, finishing with 161 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards. His ability to slip around defenders, yet also run with the power of a 220-pound back, is pretty rare.

⋅ Agholor’s slippery hands are officially a problem. He lost a crucial fumble late in the loss to the Ravens in Week 3, had a bad drop in last week’s loss to the Packers, then handed the Lions an interception in the first half after bobbling a perfect slant pass from Zappe. It was Agholor’s only target of the day, and he was later ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury.

Agholor looked like he might be a breakout star this year after going for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Week 2 win at Pittsburgh. But since then he has mostly been a detriment to his team.

⋅ Right tackle Isaiah Wynn also continues to be a problem. His holding penalty in the third quarter was his league-high seventh flag of the year. Otherwise he had a quiet day, but the penalties just can’t continue.

⋅ The stats lied about both teams entering Sunday. The Lions’ top-ranked scoring offense isn’t nearly as good as the numbers suggest. And the Patriots’ 22nd-ranked scoring defense (24.5 points per game) is a lot better.

The Patriots dominated the Lions’ offensive line and got a hand in Jared Goff’s face all day. They forced two turnovers. Most impressively, they held the Lions to 0 for 6 on fourth down, setting the NFL mark for most tries without a conversion (since 1990).

Rookie cornerback Jack Jones made another terrific read on an interception. Matthew Judon was an absolute menace, with two sacks, four QB hits, and a forced fumble that led to a touchdown.

And a secondary that now has a healthy Jalen Mills and Kyle Dugger didn’t let any of Detroit’s receivers run free. The Lions had almost their full stock of receivers, but Amon-Ra St. Brown had just four catches for 18 yards, and tight end T.J. Hockenson had one grab for 6.

The run defense was still shaky at times, but the Patriots proved they can have a dominant defense.

⋅ The Patriots’ defense showed great effort on the first drive and set the tone for the day. On third down, linebacker Mack Wilson chased Jared Goff out of bounds just inches short of the first-down marker. And on fourth down, Christian Barmore and Ja’Whaun Bentley got the stuff on Jamaal Williams.

⋅ Lions coach Dan Campbell learned a tough lesson — it’s tough to win an NFL game when you don’t have a kicker you trust to make a 50-yard field goal. The Lions released two kickers this week and went with Michael Badgley on Sunday, but Campbell didn’t use him.

Instead, Campbell went for it in the second quarter on fourth and 9 from the 33-yard line, and again in the third quarter on fourth and 2 from the 34. Not only did both plays fail, but the Patriots got a touchdown on the first one with a sack-strip and fumble recovery. Campbell’s decisions weren’t wrong — it’s fair to assume that at worst, fourth and 9 ends up in an incompletion or interception, not a 59-yard fumble recovery touchdown — but you can’t win in today’s NFL without a solid kicker.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.