With a win in his first start, Bailey Zappe has fans, coaches, and teammates taking notice

With second-year quarterback Mac Jones missing his second straight game with a high ankle sprain, Zappe fever has taken over Foxborough.

FOXBOROUGH — As the Patriots lined up in victory formation Sunday, closing out their 29-0 victory against Detroit, the lingering fans at Gillette Stadium started chanting.

The chanting peaked in the final minutes, but the sellout crowd showed their love for rookie Bailey Zappe throughout his first NFL start. There was a dedicated cheering section in the lower bowl of the stadium, complete with a banner that read, “Zappe Hour @ #4.” Elsewhere sat Zappe’s mother, father, and girlfriend.

Zappe, drafted in the fourth round in April, made his debut last Sunday in Green Bay, after Brian Hoyer went down with a head injury in the first quarter. With Hoyer on injured reserve and Jones inactive, Sunday’s game belonged to Zappe.

“It’s kind of like I’ve always been told. Take advantage of your opportunity,” Zappe said.

The 23-year-old quarterback impressed again, completing 17 of 21 pass attempts for 188 yards and a touchdown. His lone turnover of the day, an interception, came at the hands of wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who couldn’t hang onto a well-thrown pass.

There were a couple of other inconsequential blunders. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson recovered a botched snap in the second quarter. A penalty for illegal contact by Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes nullified a 10-yard sack. The Patriots also stalled in the red zone, settling for a field goal in each of their four trips.

But enough with the nitpicking. Zappe took care of the football, stayed poised, and made smart decisions. The impressive showing earned the praise of his coach and teammates.

“He was confident out there,” said coach Bill Belichick. “He does a good job of seeing the game. He can come off and articulate what he saw and what happened. That’s usually right. What he saw is usually what I saw.”

“It’s a testament to a lot of the stuff that people don’t see,” added center David Andrews. “The extra hours he spends, all the hard work he’s put in on his own. We’re only meeting and doing stuff for a certain amount of the day. I think, being a rookie and having a chance to play, there’s a lot of extra work that goes into it.”

Zappe said he felt more comfortable this week, especially following a week of practice with first-team reps. The return of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also proved beneficial, as he caught seven of his eight targets for 111 yards and New England’s lone offensive touchdown. Meyers, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, remains New England’s most reliable and popular receiver, regardless of which quarterback is playing.

“I just have to be exactly where he expects me to be, and everything will work out,” Meyers said. “I tried to do that to the best of my ability.”

Zappe connected with a total of six different pass catchers, including rookie Tyquan Thornton, who logged two receptions for 7 yards in his debut. And tight end Hunter Henry finally popped up on the stat sheet with his most productive game of the season, catching four of his five targets for 54 yards.

After the game, Zappe repeatedly credited his teammates for their contributions.

“We played team football today,” he said. “The defense pitched a shutout. The O-line played really well. The receivers played well. It was a team effort today.”

He’s certainly right.

Kicker Nick Folk knocked down all five of his field goal attempts. The defense stepped up and forced two turnovers, allowing the Patriots to play from ahead. Stevenson took over the ground game, rumbling for a career-high 161 yards. And the offensive line surrendered zero quarterback hits, keeping Zappe clean in the pocket.

Zappe called the offensive linemen the MVPs of the day because their protection enabled him to get to his second and third reads, and their run blocking set Stevenson up for multiple big gains.

“To be able to pound the rock like we can, that’s awesome,” Zappe said. “It opens everything else up for us. We kind of showed that today. Our O-line played their butts off.”

Zappe consistently deflected to the collective effort — and rightfully so.

But there’s no denying the growing enthusiasm surrounding his play.

With Jones’s status uncertain, Zappe fever may be headed to Cleveland next weekend. If he starts at home against Chicago in Week 7, there surely will be a smattering of No. 4 jerseys in the crowd.

In the meantime, though, the rookie is saying all the right things.

“I like the support, but, to be honest with you, I was more excited about the win,” Zappe said. “To get a win with my team, that was really the focal point for this week and that’s going to be the focal point for the rest of the season.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.