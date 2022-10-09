A deadly shooting at an Israeli checkpoint sets Jerusalem on edge

The attack Saturday night at the checkpoint near the Shuafat refugee camp, on the northeastern outskirts of Jerusalem, occurred hours after a deadly Israeli arrest raid and armed clashes in the city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, during which two Palestinians were killed.

The attack, which left an Israeli soldier dead and a security guard severely wounded, came as tensions surged before the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, when worshippers and pilgrims pour into the city. Israeli forces were put on high alert across the city before the holiday, which begins at sundown Sunday evening and lasts a week.

JERUSALEM — Israeli security forces Sunday said that they were still searching for the gunman who carried out a deadly attack late Saturday at a checkpoint in East Jerusalem and that three Palestinians had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The recent spasm of violence gripping Israel and the West Bank is the worst those areas have seen in years. Israeli military has been carrying out an intensified campaign of arrest raids, particularly in and around the northern West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus, after a spate of terrorist attacks in Israeli cities that killed 19 people in the spring.

The military raids, which take place almost nightly, are often deadly. At least 100 Palestinians have been killed so far this year. Israeli authorities say that many of those were militants killed during clashes or while trying to perpetrate attacks, but some Palestinian protesters and uninvolved civilians have also been killed.

The high death toll in the West Bank has spurred more disaffected Palestinian men to take up arms and try to carry out revenge attacks, according to analysts. The resurgence of loosely formed, armed Palestinian militias in the northern West Bank is increasingly reminiscent of the chaos there during the second intifada, or Palestinian uprising, which broke out in 2000 and lasted more than four years.

The new militancy comes after years without any political progress toward a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and it is being fueled by splits from and divisions within Fatah, the secular party that controls the Palestinian Authority, the body that administers parts of the West Bank.

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan in the 1967 war and then annexed East Jerusalem in a move that was never internationally recognized. The Palestinians claim the West Bank and East Jerusalem as part of a future Palestinian state.

Adding to the frictions is Palestinian frustration with the authority’s leaders, who are widely viewed as inept and corrupt and whose security coordination with Israeli military is decried by many Palestinians as collaboration with the enemy. Power struggles are also at play, as Palestinian factions jockey for a position to succeed Mahmoud Abbas, the authority’s 87-year-old president.

Hamas, the Islamist militant group that dominates the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza, and Fatah’s main rival, has been encouraging the armed groups in the West Bank in an effort to destabilize the area. It is expected to continue to do so in the run-up to the Israeli election, which is set to take place Nov. 1 — the country’s fifth in less than four years.

The United Nations special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, said in a statement late Saturday that he was “alarmed by the deteriorating security situation,” citing the rise in armed clashes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“The mounting violence in the occupied West Bank is fueling a climate of fear, hatred, and anger,” he said, adding, “It is crucial to reduce tensions immediately to open the space for crucial initiatives aimed at establishing a viable political horizon.”

The attack on the checkpoint occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, when a man emerged from a vehicle, shot at the security personnel, then fled on foot in the direction of the Shuafat refugee camp.

The military identified the soldier who was killed, a female member of a combat battalion of the military police, as Sergeant Noa Lazar, 18. She was promoted in rank to sergeant from corporal after her death.

The Israeli military raid on the Jenin refugee camp earlier Saturday took place, unusually, in daylight. The target, who was eventually arrested, was a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, according to the military, which also said he had been released from prison in 2020 and had since been involved in shooting attacks against Israeli soldiers.

The military said that dozens of Palestinians hurled explosives and fired shots at soldiers during the raid, and that the soldiers responded with live fire.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the two Palestinians who were killed as Mahmoud al-Sous, 18, and Ahmad Daraghmeh, 16. Two more Palestinian teenagers were killed by Israeli troops in separate incidents in the West Bank the day before.

Human rights groups have accused Israel of using excessive force in quelling unrest in the West Bank. Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson for Abbas, blamed Israel for the escalation and warned that it would push the situation toward “an explosion and a point of no return, which will have devastating consequences for all.”

The prime minister of Israel, Yair Lapid, who is running for election against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Sunday that Israel would “not rest” until the “heinous murderers” of Lazar were brought to justice. Netanyahu said he was “holding the hands of the security forces operating in the field.”