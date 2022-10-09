The West doesn’t want more migrants. But Rwanda will take them.

At a time when Western nations are adopting increasingly tough stances against migrants, the tiny nation of Rwanda has opened its borders to refugees, striking deals with European countries such as Britain and Denmark to house deported asylum-seekers.

The fenced facility in Gashora, about 40 miles south of Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, offering stark, clean rooms with double beds, is a way station for refugees awaiting asylum or resettlement elsewhere. And it is a symbol of the government’s efforts to position Rwanda as a country with a solution to the global migration crisis.

GASHORA, Rwanda — At a sprawling complex of brick-row houses and gleaming new apartment blocks in this town wedged between two small lakes, hundreds of Africans have found what they could not elsewhere: refuge after enduring servitude and torture in Libya.

Rwanda’s president, Paul Kagame, has said his government is motivated by altruism and a moral responsibility to provide a solution to “a very complicated problem all over the world.”

But critics say the country is seeking to benefit financially and geopolitically from the arrangements, and is offering itself as a refuge to deflect attention from its problematic record on human rights.

The migration deals with the West are part of “Rwanda’s drive to launder its image abroad,” said Toni Haastrup, a professor of international politics at the University of Stirling in Britain.

Rwanda, a landlocked nation with lush, undulating terrain, is one of the smallest, most densely populated countries in Africa. Kagame has been the de facto leader of this nation of 13 million since the end of the 1994 genocide, in which up to 1 million people were massacred in 100 days. Since then, he has transformed the nation into an ambitious state that punches above its weight politically, economically, and on the security front.

Kagame has also positioned Rwanda as a major host of African refugees. The country houses tens of thousands of refugees from countries like Burundi, the Congo, Eritrea, Somalia, and Sudan. It has received hundreds of other African refugees expelled from Israel and has welcomed Afghan schoolgirls fleeing the Taliban. Now, Rwanda wants to be a close partner to Western nations desperate to curb illegal migration.

This comes despite the fact Rwanda has jailed and threatened to expel refugees. The country has denied refuge to LGBTQ asylum-seekers. Activists say the asylum partnerships are simply meant to buttress the reputation of Kagame, whose almost three-decade rule has come under increasing scrutiny for suppressing political dissent and free speech.

In April, the government of Boris Johnson, then Britain’s prime minister, announced a deal to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda in the hope of reducing the number of people crossing the English Channel. In exchange, Rwanda would receive 120 million pounds in economic development programs. Denmark last year also signed a three-year pact with Rwanda to enhance cooperation on migration, and in August sealed an agreement aimed at establishing an asylum center in Kigali.

Both deals have brought into sharp focus offshore migrant processing and raised questions about what responsibility wealthy nations have to refugees fleeing persecution or hunger. In the United States, Republican governors upset by the Biden administration’s handling of illegal immigration have bused or flown thousands of migrants to liberal-leaning territories. The mayor of New York City on Friday declared a state of emergency amid an influx of migrants from Latin America.

Britain’s plan has generated legal challenges, with critics pointing to court evidence showing that even British diplomats in Kigali recommended against using Rwanda because of its dismal human rights record, its efforts in “recruiting refugees to conduct armed operations in neighboring countries,” and claims it has carried out extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, and torture.

“Our government is simply lying when they say Rwanda is safe for refugees,” said Clare Moseley, founder of Care4Calais, one of the British charities suing to stop the deportations, in an interview. The evidence, she said, shows “there is absolutely no doubt that this policy was a brutal and very morally wrong thing to do.”

A ruling by the European Court of Human Rights grounded Britain’s first flight to spirit asylum-seekers to Rwanda in June. (Although Britain is no longer a member of the European Union, it accepts judgments from the European Court of Human Rights.) In September, the plan was challenged in London’s High Court by asylum-seekers, immigrant rights groups, and the labor union representing the British border staff expected to carry out the policy.

Academics and rights groups criticized the plan for prioritizing short-term financial incentives instead of exploring long-term, sustainable solutions to the migration crisis. Advocacy groups deplored the memorandum of understanding between Britain and Rwanda, saying it had not been approved by Parliament.

Critics, including the United Nations’ refugee agency, say Britain’s deportation policy violates international law and would not deter those risking the dangerous journey through the English Channel. More than 30,000 people have crossed the Channel so far this year, compared with more than 28,000 in all of 2021 and just over 8,400 in 2020, according to Britain’s Home Office.

Despite the chorus of critics, Britain’s Conservative-led government pledged to press on, with the new prime minister, Liz Truss, vowing to expand the plan. Britain’s home secretary, Suella Braverman, said last week it would be her “dream” to have a flight with asylum-seekers leave for Rwanda before Christmas, an unlikely move because of expected appeals of the High Court’s ruling.

The transfer of asylum-seekers mirrors the colonial practice of moving people against their will in order to further wealthier nations’ economic and political goals, said Parvati Nair, a professor of Hispanic, cultural, and migration studies at Queen Mary University of London.

“I don’t think we should take human beings and put them at the heart of an economic deal without the consent of those human beings,” Nair said. “The unspoken issue here is one of race and one of empire and who wields more power.”