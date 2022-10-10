This pharmacist has a prescription for keeping doo-wop real

Taking matters into his own hands, Baptista started contacting some of the original doo-wop artists he had admired to see if they wanted to perform in Massachusetts. His first concert in Taunton included the Harptones and Boston’s G-Clefs. It poured and the show lost money, but Baptista kept at it. Thirty-five shows later, he’s presenting Jay Siegel’s Tokens, the Swallows, the Tymes, the Mystics, and the Rainbows — all of them with original members, and in most cases the original lead singer — at the Zeiterion in New Bedford on Sunday afternoon.

Todd Baptista remembers going to doo-wop package shows and seething when dubious versions of the Drifters and Coasters would take the stage. “They would say, ‘This is a song we recorded in 1958,’ and I knew that no one who had been on that recording was on the stage. Meanwhile the original artists were at home, not getting that booking. And it bothered me just as much that many in the audience didn’t seem to care.”

Advertisement

These shows have made the Zeiterion, where Baptista’s “Doo-Wop at the Z” has had 19 editions since 2006, a mecca for group harmony fans. “We’ve had people come from the UK, and from all around the US,” says Baptista, who works with groups to build their sets around their own recordings, rather than the covers that are often heard on the oldies circuit. Sunday’s show is typical of Baptista’s offerings, balancing better-known groups like the Tokens, whose lead Siegel still sings “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” in its original key, with underappreciated record-collector favorites like the Rainbows, whose lead singer Ron “Poozie” Miles hasn’t performed on a major concert stage since he recorded a PBS special in 2007.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

At 54, Baptista is younger than nearly all of the songs that are performed at his shows. The Westport pharmacist and New Bedford native credits his interest in doo-wop to his father, Randy. “It was how we bonded. I’d go through his records at our house. In 1973 he asked if I wanted to see Dion, Bo Diddley, and the Chiffons at the Providence Civic Center, and that was my first concert. Later on we went to see Elvis. The music he was passionate about became the music I was passionate about.”

Advertisement

The two started a radio show, “The Wax Museum,” on Marshfield’s WATD. After Randy’s passing in 2005, Todd has kept the show going via online syndication. In the pre-Internet era, information about vocal harmony history could be hard to come by, but many groups had reformed to work the oldies circuit and were happy to talk. “I remember hearing their stories and asked them why no one knew what they were telling me. Their answer was that nobody had ever asked them.”

A series of articles by Baptista for collector magazines led to a succession of books, the most recent of which is “The Flamingos: A Complete History of the Doo-Wop Legends,” a painstakingly researched look at the story of how the group went from its origins in Chicago’s Black Jewish community to the top of the charts with “I Only Have Eyes for You.”

Baptista had occasionally posted videos from his own concerts to his YouTube channel, but when COVID-19 hit he started expanding the channel’s content to include footage of 1950s groups who had been rarely seen on screen. “Even in my pharmacy practice I couldn’t go to nursing homes. I knew that the people who loved this music needed something to help get their minds off of what was happening.”

Advertisement

Recently Baptista has started posting clips from the archives of “Little Walter” DeVenne, who brought doo-wop to generations of Bostonians through his record hops and shows on WBCN and WODS. DeVenne had personally videotaped oldies concerts for years. When he died from COVID in 2021 on his 73rd birthday, his widow handed over two vanloads of tapes to fellow DJ Mike Bollea. Bollea recruited Baptista to digitalize the tapes, who was astounded to find that the first batch included footage of Jackie Wilson’s final full concert, which took place in Walpole.

“Walter was such a champion of the music and its pioneers,” says Baptista, whose latest Little Walter’s Time Machine Official Archives posting shows Boston’s Tune Weavers singing on Ted Mack’s “Original Amateur Hour” in 1956.

Sunday’s concert includes 91-year-old Swallows lead singer Eddie Rich. Ron Miles of the Rainbows is 86. Baptista is aware that original doo-wop recording artists won’t be available for live performances forever. “For now I take it one show and one group at a time. There are still groups I’ve never presented. And when either the Zeiterion or myself feel that the series has run its course, I’ll have all of these incredible memories that that kid who went to see Dion could have never imagined.”

Advertisement

TODD BAPTISTA’S DOO-WOP XIX: THE REAL DEAL

With Jay Siegel’s Tokens, the Mystics, the Tymes, Eddie Rich and the Swallows, and the Rainbows, featuring Jack Colombo’s Coast To Coast Band. At Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, New Bedford. Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. $49-$69. Zeiterion.org