This week’s TV: A new CNN lineup, ‘Shantaram’ arrives, and the story of Tegan and Sara

Last Friday, Don Lemon bid farewell to his nightly slot, which he anchored for eight years, calling it a “bittersweet moment” and noting that he’ll miss working with “the great people who really work their butts off every single day to put this show on the air.” ( Here is his final segment .)

On Monday, CNN is premiering its new nightly lineup, which will last at least through the midterm elections.

Lemon also talked about some of the strains of working in late-ish-night TV: “I’m not gonna miss the brain-fog from these hours, getting off at midnight, nor the late-night meals, which gave me dad bod. All of us, we gained and lost so much weight together.”

Later this year, Lemon will join CNN’s morning show as a co-anchor alongside Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

Here’s the new nightly schedule:

4-5 p.m.: “The Lead,” with John Berman and Brianna Keilar

5-7 p.m.: “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer”

7-8 p.m.: “Erin Burnett OutFront”

8-9 p.m.: “Anderson Cooper 360″

9-10 p.m.: “CNN Tonight,” with Jake Tapper

10 p.m.-midnight: “CNN Tonight,” with Alisyn Camerota and Laura Coates

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Charlie Hunnam of “Sons of Anarchy” gets back on a motorcycle for this long-awaited adaptation of Gregory David Roberts’s 2003 novel “Shantaram.” (Here’s the trailer.) He plays a bank robber who flees a maximum-security prison in Australia, heads to Mumbai, makes questionable friends, and has dangerous adventures. It premieres with three episodes Friday on Apple TV+.

Twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland play Tegan and Sara Quin in "High School" on Freevee. Michelle Faye/Amazon

2. With “Sex Education,” “Never Have I Ever,” “PEN15,” and other series, it’s a good time for TV stories about the lives of teens. Here’s a new one: “High School,” a coming-of-age series based on the memoir of the same name from musicians Tegan and Sara Quin (trailer). Set in Calgary in the 1990s, with a grunge soundtrack, it focuses on twin sisters trying to find their own identities. It begins streaming Friday on Freevee, Amazon’s free service.

3. PBS’s “Masterpiece” has a pair of British mystery premieres this Sunday, on GBH 2. Up first, at 9 p.m., is “The Magpie Murders,” a six-part adaptation (trailer) of Anthony Horowitz’s 2016 novel. Lesley Manville stars — which is always a good thing — as an editor who turns amateur sleuth after she’s given an unfinished manuscript. Horowitz, who adapted his own novel, has written many mystery series including “Foyle’s War.” Next, at 10 p.m., is “Annika,” starring Nicola Walker as a detective looking into maritime murders for the Scottish police.

4. The House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection is holding its 10th public hearing about Jan. 6 on Thursday at 1 p.m. Originally set for the end of September, it was rescheduled because of Hurricane Ian. This could be the last hearing, at least until after the midterm elections.

Bobby Cannavale in Netflix's "The Watcher." ERIC LIEBOWITZ/NETFLIX

5. Here’s another creepy one from Ryan Murphy. “The Watcher,” based on a true story, is about a family that moves into a suburban dream house in New Jersey and starts receiving threatening letters (looks creepy in the trailer). The impressive cast includes Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Christopher McDonald, and Richard Kind. It arrives Thursday on Netflix, which has not made preview episodes available to critics.

6. On Tuesday at 8 p.m., The CW is reaching out to grab “Supernatural” fans with a prequel called “The Winchesters.” It’s the love story of the parents of Sam and Dean from “Supernatural,” as narrated by Dean (Jensen Ackles). Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly star as the folks.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Avenue 5″ Hugh Laurie’s space tourism comedy returns for season two. HBO, Monday, 10 p.m.

“Next at Kennedy Center” Performances from the worlds of hip-hop, jazz, folk, comedy, modern dance, and more. GBH 2, Friday, 9 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Interview With the Vampire” Anne Rice’s complex, sensual creatures survive the transition to TV. AMC, AMC+

“Reboot” An affectionate satire of Hollywood that’s also a workplace comedy. Hulu

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” A powerful three-part documentary from Ken Burns and his team. GBH 2

“The Patient” Steve Carell as a therapist kidnapped by a serial killer. Hulu

“Bad Sisters” A winning Irish comedy/whodunit from Sharon Horgan. Apple TV+

“The Serpent Queen” Samantha Morton is outstanding as Catherine de Medici. Starz

“Wedding Season” An entertaining rom-com whodunit comedy. Hulu

