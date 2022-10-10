A ‘Traveling Peculiarium’ brings some old-fashioned fun to the Seaport

No need to worry: The Peculiarium isn’t actually going anywhere for nearly a month. Opening Wednesday under a big top outside the Harpoon Brewery in the Seaport District, the show runs through Nov. 6.

That’s the role Matt Morgan will play in “The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium.” “There’s an old-school ringmaster-y feel to this,” says Morgan, “like, ‘We’re gonna come take all your money, and the next day we’ll be gone.’ ”

In the classic format of the old-time medicine show, a snake-oil salesman traveled from town to town with various entertainers in tow. He’d attract a gathering by introducing his acts — contortionists, magicians, comedians — and then sell his magic potions to the crowd.

It’s the eccentric brainchild of Allison Blei and Ivan Espana, co-owners of Salto Entertainment, a circus production company based in Florida. Blei is a veteran trapeze artist. Her husband is a fifth-generation member of the aerial choreography team the Flying Espanas and a longtime motorcycle stunt rider.

They came up with the basic concept of their vintage extravaganza while on a cross-country drive a few years ago. They fine-tuned the framework, Blei says, “over a couple of bottles of whiskey.” Since 2018, they’ve mounted the show in various communities around their home state. Boston will be its first foray outside the Southeast.

“Between my husband and I, we’ve been to almost every state in the US,” she says. “We’ve played many of the major arenas. We’re well-traveled, and Boston is our favorite city, hands down.”

The partnership with Harpoon came naturally, Blei says. The brewery is producing an exclusive beer called “The Swindler” and a “Peculiarium” line of fizzy drinks expressly for the residency.

“Their mantra is that they’re not just about the beer but the experience,” Blei says. “We just went to their Octoberfest, and it was crazy.”

Speaking of crazy, she lauds Morgan, the show’s master of ceremonies, for his unbridled sense of humor and showmanship. “Matt is bananas, if you ask me,” she says with a laugh.

Morgan, who lives in Las Vegas with his family, is a graduate of Ringling Bros. Clown College. He’s also a self-professed “Shakespeare nerd” who once directed a regional production of “Waiting for Godot.”

For “The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium,” he has help in the outlandish department. Jonathan Taylor and Anne Goldman play the joker roles that Morgan and his wife, Heidi Brucker Morgan, assumed when they first joined the show in Florida a few years ago. “They’re wonderful physical comedians,” he says.

There’s an edge to this event that sets it apart from family-friendly entertainments, Morgan says.

“The show pushes a little,” he says. “It’s fast and furious and loose.”

Blei agrees.

“I think the intimacy is what makes it unique,” she says. There are 375 seats in the traveling theater, which the producers like to call the “ODD-itorium.”

Five years since the legendary Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed its last shows, at a time when Cirque du Soleil represents the high-tech future of contemporary circus, “Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium” is a real throwback.

“It’s getting harder and harder to impress people today,” Blei says. “They’ve seen everything. But I assure you, you haven’t seen what we’re going to do. I promise you we’re going to leave a mark on your mind.”

THE GREAT MR. SWINDLE’S TRAVELING PECULIARIUM AND DRINK-ORY GARDEN

At Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave. Oct. 12-Nov. 6. $70-135. mrswindles.com