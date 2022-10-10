Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers

The Post has been tracking perceived discord in the marriage in recent months, with many speculating that Bündchen and Brady had fought over his decision to unretire from his football career after 22 seasons. After first announcing his retirement in February, at age 44, Brady later announced in March that he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd NFL season.

The New York Post first cited “multiple sources” as saying that the couple had hired lawyers and were starting to sort out the financial and personal details of a divorce. CNN and NBC also reported the development. Representatives for the couple did not respond to requests for comment.

After a period of tabloid and fan speculation over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage, the couple has reportedly hired divorce lawyers.

The high-profile couple, who have been married for 13 years, have been magnets in the public eye since they first started dating more than 15 years ago. The relationship, pairing a supermodel and a star athlete, has defined an archetype of a familiar, intoxicating kind of celebrity couple. And although hiring lawyers may not mean they are actually filing for divorce, the details of their relationship — and how it plays into Brady’s long, storied football career — have long been a fixation for fans.

Their union is one of eye-popping proportions, a starry combination of two people at the pinnacle of their respective industries.

Brady is widely considered football’s greatest quarterback, with seven Super Bowl wins (six of them with the New England Patriots), and the most touchdowns and yards passing in NFL history. In 2022, he was No. 1 on Forbes’ list of highest paid NFL players. Bündchen is one of the most recognizable faces in the world and has transcended the world of runways. And there, she has stats of her own: As of 2018, she had appeared on 1,200 magazine covers and in 450 fashion editorials and had walked in nearly 500 fashion shows, according to a passage from her 2018 book, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.” In 2016, she was reportedly the highest paid (and richest) model in the world.

Throughout their marriage, Bündchen, 42, has focused on their family, taking a step back from her work, as her husband’s long career reached new heights.

Here’s a look back at some of the quotes and key moments in their relationship.

2006: Blind date at a wine bar

The couple first met on a blind date at Turks & Frogs, a wine bar in New York City’s West Village neighborhood.

“I knew right way — the first time I saw him,” Bündchen told Vanity Fair in 2009.

“We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!” she said, adding that the two of them sat for three hours, talking. “You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other,” she said.

2009: A ‘flood’ (and a proposal)

In January 2009, it was reported that Brady and Bündchen were engaged. In a 2018 video for Vogue’s 73 Questions, Bündchen shared a story about the inventive way Brady had proposed to her.

Advertisement

“When he proposed to me, he made up this whole story how my apartment was flooding, and I ran over there to try to fix the situation. When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere. And then he went down on his knees to propose, and I’m like, ‘Get up!’ Because he’d just had surgery,” she said, adding, “And here we are.”

2009: Two weddings

After a brief engagement, the couple married in February 2009 in a small ceremony at a Catholic church in Santa Monica, California, with a small group of family and friends in attendance. After the ceremony, they had a laid-back reception at home, grilling some steaks at an intimate celebration. About a month and a half later, the couple had a second wedding with friends in Costa Rica, where Bündchen has a house.

“Sometimes I tell people that my husband and I love each other so much we got married twice,” Bündchen wrote in “Lessons.”

“Tom and I both come from strong, solid, very close-knit Roman Catholic families,” she continued. “Our parents have been married for decades. It mattered a lot to our families that Tom and I had a traditional marriage ceremony, in a church, and of course we both wanted to honor their wishes.”

Around the time of their first wedding, Bündchen told Vanity Fair, “He’s got a pure heart.”

Growing a family

The couple have two children: a son, Benjamin, 12, and a daughter, Vivian, 9. Brady also has a 15-year-old son, John, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Advertisement

Bündchen and Brady often post photos of their children on social media, celebrating them as they grow up.

“I deliberately took a step back from modeling in 2015, as I wanted to focus more on my family and personal projects,” Bündchen wrote in her book. She “retired” from the runway in 2015 but continued to work on shoots and other projects.

2018: ‘You gotta let him do what he loves’

In an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the host asked if Bündchen would be retiring for good.

“I think I’m the farthest I’ve ever been from retiring,” she replied. “I’ve never worked so hard in my life, actually. But I think I retire only the day I die. Because I love working, I love creating. I think that’s why we’re here — to just keep creating and expanding and learning.”

When DeGeneres asked Bündchen if her husband would retire from football, she replied, “You know, I think you should talk with him about that. I haven’t been very successful.”

DeGeneres asked if Bündchen gets nervous watching him play. Bündchen nodded. “I definitely wouldn’t want to have his job, that’s for sure,” she said. “You know, I think it’s definitely something that you get concerned, but he loves it so much, and you gotta let him do what he loves.”

2021: ‘Will Gisele let Tom play till 50?’

In a video posted on the Buccaneers’ YouTube channel in September 2021, Brady and Rob Gronkowski, a former tight end who also played for both the Patriots and the Buccaneers, answered some of the most Googled questions about themselves. “Can Tom Brady play until 50 years old?” Gronkowski read. Brady, then 44, said he believed he could.

Advertisement

Chuckling, Gronkowski added a mischievous caveat: “I think it’s ‘Will Gisele let Tom play till 50?’” Brady laughed and admitted that it was a better question for the internet to ponder. “That is, of course, ‘No’ — that answer,” he said before quickly backpedaling. “I’m just kidding,” he said to the camera, addressing Bündchen. “I’m sorry, babe, I love you. You’d let me do anything as long as I’m happy.”

A comment on the video, joking that the “entire league” has to now “convince Giselle,” has more than 1,000 likes.

In an October 2021 episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Brady was asked how he balanced his career with family life.

“I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now,” Brady said. “And I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years, just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida. But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire.’ And I think there’s, you know, we’re coming to the end here, too, so I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff.”

2022: Rumors and ‘concerns’

Fans and media have, at times, portrayed Bündchen as particularly eager for her husband to retire from football. In a September interview with Elle, Bündchen agreed with the writer’s assertion that such a depiction is rooted in sexism.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Brady’s absence from several days of training camp in August stirred the rumor mill. At a news conference, Brady sounded somber when asked why he had missed part of training for the upcoming season. “It’s all personal, you know everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life.”

In the profile for Elle, Bündchen reflected on the past decade or so. She said she had spent a good deal of time with her family, “creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in” and “supporting” Brady, but was feeling ready for a new era of her life.

“I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife,” she said. “And now it’s going to be my turn.”