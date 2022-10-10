‘An opportunity to bring everyone together’: Honoring history, family heritage at center of holiday festivities

Across the Boston area, people celebrated both Columbus Day and Indigenous People’s Day with music, food, and family, all markers of the heritage that anchors the holidays jointly proclaimed by President Biden on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Albemarle Field in Newton, a crowd surrounded a smoldering “medicine fire” to watch a Native American hoop dancer weave a story with the five rings that encircled his body. Mesmerized parents and their children grinned as the performance transitioned into a round dance and the emcee invited onlookers to join hands around the firepit.

At Tall Ship Park in East Boston, families played cornhole and Jenga as an Italian actress dressed as Elsa from “Frozen” told the story of her father’s immigration to the United States and then led children in song and dance.

“My grandmother lived through [World War II], so when she came to America in the 1950s, it was like night and day,” said Jason Pisano of Waltham, who drove his wife and children to East Boston Monday morning for the neighborhood’s Italian American Cultural Celebration.

Pisano said that, though Columbus sailed under the Spanish crown, his legacy as an Italian who made the trip across the Atlantic against all odds should nevertheless remain a source of pride for Italian Americans.

“It was pretty heroic, I mean I’m not even sure if you could say his odds were [as high as] fifty-fifty,” Pisano said. “It’s history, and I think we should celebrate that, not erase it.”

Columbus Day remains recognized as a holiday at the state and federal level. But many communities across Massachusetts celebrate Indigenous People’s Day instead of, or in addition to, Columbus Day.

For decades Boston organized a Columbus Day parade, but the event was paused in 2020 because of COVID-19. The parade, which typically alternates between the North End and East Boston every other year, is expected to resume in 2023.

The cultural celebration on Monday, organized by the Italian American Association, was an effort to “unify everyone together in lieu of … the usual parade,” said Tommy Damigella, one of the organizers.

“Columbus has long been a symbol of Italian pride, going back to the 1800s,” Damigella added. “So for us, today was an opportunity to bring everyone together to honor the heritage we all grew up with.”

Several East Bostonians said while they missed the parade, they were nevertheless glad to have a reason to gather with family like they remembered from years past.

“I’m a fourth-generation East Bostonian and Italian American,’' said Lorraine, 73, who declined to give her last name. “I grew up going to the parades, and I don’t want to lose the community feel. So I’m here in solidarity, and to say that I’m just proud to be Italian and proud of all that represents: strong family ties, strong church ties, and strong personal history.”

Family ties were also central to many who participated in Newton’s Indigenous People’s Day festivities, including Samantha Maltais, 26, Harvard law student and member of the Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe.

Wearing black moccasins and earrings that read “Honor the treaties,” Maltais paid homage to her mother and other ancestors before launching into the story of Moshup, a “giant amongst men” who according to tribal legend formed Martha’s Vineyard by dragging his toe along the land.

Maltais, the first member of her tribe to attend Harvard, described stories like these as fundamental to her early understanding of her history and culture — both of which, she said, were absent in the textbooks she encountered in grade school as a result of centuries of “collective forgetting.”

“My peers learned that history began with the Pilgrims, greeted by benevolent Indians who conveniently disappeared after chapter one,” Maltais said. She called the opportunity to participate in Newton’s second annual Indigenous People’s Day celebration “a small act of sovereignty, reminding people that we are still here … in this place that tried to forget us.”

Dr. Darlene Flores, founder of the event, said the day of celebration was designed to feature “cultural presentations, not performances” that focused on educating people in addition to entertainment. Every vendor was indigenous, Flores said, with the goal of making residents more aware of the Native Americans living in their community.

“We have to combat the myth that we all died off, because we are definitely still here,” said Flores, who is of Taino descent and grew up in Newton. “People think that we all wear feathers in our hair and live in teepees, but we’re in your workplace. Our children play with your children, and we have to give voice to that.”

In line at an indigenous jewelry stand in the middle of the park were Monica Delgado, 49, and her daughter, Naila Delgado-Matin. The family, who lives in Brookline, is of indigenous descent from Mexico and considers both the local and presidential recognition of Indigenous People’s Day “a big deal.”

“I think it’s better this way,” Delgado-Matin, 12, chimed in. “I mean sure, Columbus ‘discovered’ America, but there were already people here, already a culture, and he just messed it up.”

“It’s true, we already had our own culture that no one recognized,” her mother added. “After all this time, being acknowledged feels almost like vindication.”

