Chris Christie once again stumps for Allan Fung in Rhode Island

Fung, a former Cranston mayor, is running against Democratic state treasurer Seth Magaziner for the 2nd Congressional District seat that Democratic US Representative James R. Langevin is vacating.

PROVIDENCE — Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie plans to campaign for Republican congressional candidate Allan W. Fung on Federal Hill on Monday afternoon.

The race is attracting national attention because Fung has held leads over Magaziner in Boston Globe/Suffolk University and WPRI-12/Roger Williams University polls. The only Republican from New England currently serving in the US House or Senate is Maine Senator Susan Collins.

Christie, whose son attends Providence College, plans to meet Fung in front of Joe Marzilli’s Old Canteen, an iconic Italian restaurant on Atwells Avenue. The two will have “a walkabout on Federal Hill and press gaggle this afternoon,” according to a statement from the Fung campaign.

Last week on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Christie said that he is open to another run for president in 2024. Christie ran for president in 2016 but dropped out of the race after finishing sixth in the New Hampshire primary.

Christie ended up becoming an adviser to President Donald J. Trump, helping preparing him for debates during the 2020 election cycle, but he has said the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol stemmed from Trump saying without evidence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Christie also campaigned with Fung on Federal Hill in 2014, when Christie was chairman of the Republican Governors Association and Fung was running for governor against Democrat Gina M. Raimondo. “I’m very optimistic about our possibilities here,” Christie told the Providence Journal at that time. “I don’t go places where we can’t win.”

But in the 2014 gubernatorial race, Raimondo beat Fung, 40.7 percent to 36.2 percent, while Cool Moose Party founder Robert J. Healey Jr. received 21.4 percent of the vote.

