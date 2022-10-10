fb-pixel Skip to main content

Dump truck rolls over, spills gravel on key Boston highway ramp, police say

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated October 10, 2022, 6 minutes ago
Crews worked to upright an overturned dump truck that blocked the ramp from I-93 North to the Mass Pike West in Boston on Monday morning.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Crews are working to clean up a load of gravel spilled on a Boston highway ramp after a dump truck rolled over, injuring the driver and shutting the ramp down Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At around 6:35 a.m., a dump truck rolled over on the ramp from I-93 north to the Massachusetts Turnpike west, coating the pavement in a layer of gravel, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail. The driver had minor injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation was in the process of cleaning up the spill, Procopio said. A heavy-duty tow truck was on-scene to remove the fallen truck, according to a Twitter statement from State Police.

“Thankfully it’s Columbus Day, so traffic impact not as bad as if was a normal weekday,” the statement said.

State Police did not know when the ramp would be reopened, Procopio said.

