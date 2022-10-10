Dump truck rolls over, spills gravel on key Boston highway ramp, police say

Crews are working to clean up a load of gravel spilled on a Boston highway ramp after a dump truck rolled over, injuring the driver and shutting the ramp down Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.
At around 6:35 a.m., a dump truck rolled over on the ramp from I-93 north to the Massachusetts Turnpike west, coating the pavement in a layer of gravel, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail. The driver had minor injuries.
Ramp from 93 north to Pike west in Boston is shut down due to a dump truck rollover. Minor injury to driver. @MassDOT is working furiously to clean up spilled load. Heavy duty tow now on-scene. Thankfully it’s Columbus Day, so traffic impact not as bad as if was a normal weekday. pic.twitter.com/bWtWPblaPO— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 10, 2022
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation was in the process of cleaning up the spill, Procopio said. A heavy-duty tow truck was on-scene to remove the fallen truck, according to a Twitter statement from State Police.
“Thankfully it’s Columbus Day, so traffic impact not as bad as if was a normal weekday,” the statement said.
State Police did not know when the ramp would be reopened, Procopio said.
