Dump truck rolls over, spills gravel on key Boston highway ramp, police say

At around 6:35 a.m., a dump truck rolled over on the ramp from I-93 north to the Massachusetts Turnpike west, coating the pavement in a layer of gravel, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail. The driver had minor injuries.

Crews are working to clean up a load of gravel spilled on a Boston highway ramp after a dump truck rolled over, injuring the driver and shutting the ramp down Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation was in the process of cleaning up the spill, Procopio said. A heavy-duty tow truck was on-scene to remove the fallen truck, according to a Twitter statement from State Police.

“Thankfully it’s Columbus Day, so traffic impact not as bad as if was a normal weekday,” the statement said.

State Police did not know when the ramp would be reopened, Procopio said.

