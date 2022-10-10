Nashua 18-year-old dies in fall from cliff in N.H., authorities say

Though authorities are unsure of exactly how far Cammarata-Hodgman fell, based on a witness’s report it’s believed to have been a “very significant fall”, according to Weare Police Officer Laura Purslow, who was the first emergency responder on scene with her partner.

Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:38 p.m. Sunday, according to Weare Police Sergeant Brandon Montplaisir.

An 18-year-old from Nashua died Sunday afternoon after falling from a sheer rock wall in Clough State Park in Weare, N.H., police said.

The body was recovered on a steep, rocky slope at the bottom of a sheer moss-covered rock face near the Everett Dam, Purslow said.

Cammarata-Hodgman was not wearing climbing gear or safety equipment, according to a statement released Monday by the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game.

Officers were able to reach the area where the body lay, but they were unable to transport it down the slope safely due to the treacherous terrain, so they alerted Fish and Game around 4 p.m., Montplaisir said.

Fish and Game conservation officers arrived and performed high-angle extraction to transport the body down the slope without incident, according to the statement.

Emergency personnel performed life saving measures on Cammarata-Hodgman at the scene, but were unable to revive him, the statement said.

A witness reported Cammarata-Hodgman’s fall to 911 at 3:08 p.m., according to Montplaisir. Along with Purslow and her partner, nine Weare Fire Rescue personnel and first responders from Dumbarton and Goffstown were involved in the response, Montplaisir said.

Purslow urged climbers to wear safety equipment and to avoid climbs that appear risky or dangerous.

Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thompson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @AlMThompson