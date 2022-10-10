Newton South track star to continue running career at Stanford

“I felt pretty confident [and] calm going in,” Everett said, recalling that day in an interview on the porch of her Newton home. “It was like, ‘I’ve done this before, I know how to race.’”

Everett strode past the finish line after two minutes and six seconds, breaking the state record in the process and running her personal best in the 800.

Newton South track star Amelia Everett lined up to compete in the Girls 800-meter Championship at the 2022 Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon. The June event is an apex of high school track and field, but Everett said the pressure leading up to the race dissipated, as it always does, as soon as her spikes touched the track.

Everett is a captain of Newton South’s track team, and she has officially committed to continue her track career at Stanford University.

“I’m really, really excited,” she said. “The great reputation for academics was always a driving thing for my college search. Also, the energy they allocate toward their athletics is really impressive, and the coaches and the team make the place, the place.”

Steven McChesney , head coach of Newton South’s Girls track team and mentor to Everett, said he is eager to see what her next steps are on the track.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she went on to do big things in college,” he said. “I’m looking forward to being her cheerleader.”

Everett, who is now a senior at Newton South, had an illustrious junior season. She swept all of her individual competitions at the state championship level, won All-American honors, and was awarded Gatorade 2021-2022 Massachusetts Girls Track and Field Player of the Year.

Brendan Everett , Amelia’s father, was with Everett during the interview. He said his daughter’s passion for the sport first arose when participating in a girls running program prior to middle school. She loved running and wanted more.

“She was like, ‘I actually just want to run, I want to run fast!’” Brendan Everett said.

Starting in sixth grade, she ran for Oak Hill Middle School and joined the Waltham Track Club. It didn’t take long for her to get national and state recognition — Amelia Everett qualified for the Junior Olympic cross-country nationals and won a state 1-mile championship that year.

“In middle school, I was figuring out what I like, what I want to be good at, and who I was,” Everett said. “When I won my first race in middle school, I was like, ‘Oh, I like this.’”

Around that time, McChesney said, is when he first became aware of Everett’s talent in track. Even at her young age, he said he saw Everett’s drive to succeed.

“She knew how to be a standout before she even came to our program,” he said. “She’s not just a gifted athlete, she’s a student of the sport. I saw a kid that knew how to race and looked like she knew how to train.”

In her three years so far with the team, McChesney said, Everett has taken the initiative to look up times from opposing athletes in preparation for competitions. She also has kept a majority of McChesney’s weekly workout templates.

“She’s not just balanced, she’s thorough,” McChesney said.

According to her father, Everett’s hard-working attitude allowed her to fight through struggles and break through plateaus.

She said she owes much of her continued love of the sport to her team and coaches at Newton South

“I think [track] definitely came naturally for me, which is why I kept doing it,” she said. “But also the team and coach really fostered a positive environment that allowed it to grow and continue.”

For the upcoming track and field seasons, Everett will begin a new role in the team as a captain. Although she is not a “showy” leader, McChesney said, she leads by example with her ability to keep a level head and “take the whole sport in stride.”

McChesney said the team does affirmations after races in order to keep confidence high.

“When she gets up and gives an affirmation, not once does she say ‘I won the state meet or I won this race or that,’” McChesney said. “She just says, ‘You know what, I’m really happy that I had a good week of workouts.’”

Everett said she is excited for her eventual move to Stanford.

“My overall goal is to build new experiences,” she said. “California is very different from the East Coast, and I want to experience that part of the country, meet new people, [and] learn a few things.”

Everett said she will still try to improve her game for the upcoming track seasons.

“I’m still going to try to raise my best and work hard,” she said.