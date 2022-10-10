Two arrests in connection with Fall River homicide

Police arrested two Fall River men in connection with the investigation into the killing of a 45-year-old man that took place after an altercation at a Fall River sports bar early Sunday morning, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a statement Monday.

A 23-year-old man was charged with accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, and a 42-year-old man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the statement. Both charges stem from the altercation that occurred just past midnight at Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant and resulted in Jose Roberto Zelaya’s death, the statement said.