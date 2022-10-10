Two individuals injured in Roxbury double shooting

Two individuals were injured in a shooting in Roxbury around noon Monday, police said.
Boston Police received reports of person shot near the intersection of Washington Street and Cobden Street at 12:18 p.m., according to Officer Andre Watson. Upon arrival officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, he said.
Both victims, at least one of whom was suffering from serious life-threatening injuries, were transported to a local hospital, Watson said.
The Boston Police Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Response Unit have been dispatched to the scene, Watson said.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing, Watson said.
