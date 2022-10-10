Five people are dead in shooting at South Carolina home, authorities say

INMAN, S.C. (AP) — Five people died Sunday night in a shooting at a home in northern South Carolina, authorities said.

Spartanburg County deputies and emergency workers found them suffering from gunshot wounds at a house in Inman, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a statement. Inman is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Columbia, South Carolina, and .

Four people died at the scene and a fifth died on the way to the hospital, authorities said.