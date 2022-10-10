Los Angeles City Council president steps down after racist comments

“I take responsibility for what I said, and there are no excuses for those comments. I’m so sorry,” Nury Martinez, the council president, said in a statement Monday announcing that she would resign from the leadership role but not from the council as some people had demanded. “As a mother, I know better, and I am sorry. I am truly ashamed.”

LOS ANGELES — The president of the Los Angeles City Council stepped down from her powerful leadership role Monday after a leaked audio recording revealed racist and disparaging remarks about the Black child of a white council member and about Indigenous immigrants in the city’s Koreatown neighborhood.

The comments, which Martinez made during a meeting last year with two other council members and a labor official, exposed longstanding racial tensions in the governance of one of the nation’s most multicultural cities as well as fault lines among the city’s Democrats.

In the profanity-laced recording, a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times and which was first reported by the Los Angeles Times on Sunday, Martinez, who is Latina, compared the Black child of a white council member to a “changuito,” Spanish for little monkey. She also called Oaxacan immigrants living in Koreatown “short little dark people.”

It was unclear who leaked the recording of the October 2021 meeting, which included Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, council members representing parts of the city’s East Side, and Ron Herrera, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. Also unknown was who made the recording, which was initially uploaded to Reddit this month by an unidentified, now-suspended user and continued to circulate via e-mail after the post was taken down. No one has disputed the recording’s authenticity, and Martinez, de León, and Herrera have issued apologies.

Although advocates on all sides of upcoming city races are unleashing information to sway voters, the exact motivation behind the release of the recording was not immediately clear. But an unsigned introduction in the Reddit post, shared via screenshot with the recording, denounced the ties between organized labor and some members of the council, including Martinez, complaining that “the labor movement is in bed with City Hall.”

The four officials in the meeting were strategizing about political redistricting in advance of this year’s election. Herrera can be heard telling the group that “my goal is to get the three of you elected, and I’m just focused on that — we’re like a little Latino caucus of our own.”

A citizen advisory committee conducts Los Angeles’ redistricting process each decade and recommends maps, but the final lines are determined by the council, which ultimately approved a map far different from the one recommended. The conversation focused on those heated negotiations and on the distribution among the 15 council districts of economic and municipal “assets” such as stadiums, universities, and airports. Such assets provide jobs to constituents and can enhance an officeholder’s political influence and fund-raising abilities.

In the audio, the group echoed long-held complaints about Latino representation in the city, where Latinos make up about half of the population but hold only about one-third of the seats on the council. Martinez complained that the commission had recommended moving key assets, such as the Van Nuys airport, out of her district while claiming to back broader representation for Latinos.

Martinez, who is not up for reelection until 2024, added that Nithya Raman, a council member of South Asian descent, should not represent Koreatown, which is now largely Latino.

Martinez also weighed in on a dispute between two Black council members over whose district would include Exposition Park and the University of Southern California. Rather than fight among themselves, she said, they should demand a map in which one of them gets the massive Los Angeles International Airport. That asset, she noted, is in the district of a white council member, Mike Bonin, whom she referred to with a vulgarity.

In the ensuing exchange, de León referred to Bonin, a West Los Angeles liberal, as the council’s “fourth Black member” and joked with Martinez that Bonin carried his adopted son, who is Black, as if the toddler were a designer handbag. Martinez complained that on a parade float on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Bonin had failed to control his son and said that the child’s antics had nearly tipped the float over.

News of the audio ricocheted around Los Angeles on Sunday, eliciting shock and fury but also acknowledgment of the complexity of race relations in the sprawling city. The furor extended to the city’s increasingly tight race for mayor between Rick Caruso, a billionaire developer and police commissioner endorsed by Cedillo, and Representative Karen Bass, who is Black and was endorsed by Martinez.

“This entire situation shows that City Hall is fundamentally broken and dysfunctional,” Caruso said in a statement. “In a closed-door meeting, leaders at the highest levels of city government used racial slurs and hate speech while discussing how to carve up the city to retain their own power.”

Bass issued a condemnation as well. “Let me be clear about what was on those tapes: appalling, anti-Black racism,” she said in a statement, adding that she had “spent the day speaking with Black and Latino leaders about how to ensure this doesn’t divide our city.”

Latinos are by far the largest demographic among the city’s 3.8 million residents. But the Black community in Los Angeles has long wielded greater clout than would be suggested by its 8.8 percent of the population, and the Asian community has become a rising political force with nearly 12 percent of the population. White Angelenos, with more than 28 percent of the population, have long controlled much of the city’s wealth and power.

Calls for Martinez to step down as president or resign from the council altogether came from a wide array of politicians and advocacy groups across the country. On Sunday, Martinez apologized for the comments but did not respond to questions about whether she would resign as council president.

De León, who also is not up for reelection, apologized as well. “There were comments made in the context of this meeting that are wholly inappropriate,” he said in a statement,“ and I regret appearing to condone and even contribute to certain insensitive comments made about a colleague and his family in private. I’ve reached out to that colleague personally. On that day, I fell short of the expectations we set for our leaders — and I will hold myself to a higher standard.”

Cedillo did not respond to requests for comments. Herrera issued a statement apologizing “for my failure to stand up to racist and anti-Black remarks in that immediate moment,” adding that “there is no justification and no excuse for the vile remarks made in that room.”

Marqueece Harris-Dawson, a Black council member who represents some of the city’s historic Black communities, not only condemned the comments from colleagues whom he had considered friends but also called for an investigation into the private meeting. He said that it may have violated the state’s government transparency law and called into question the entire redistricting process. “I don’t think we’ve ever faced anything like this, so we have to figure out a path,” he said.