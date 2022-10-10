Dirty secret about source of batteries muddies green energy push

It’s ironic that it takes a research fellow at a conservative think thank to detail the slavery, child labor, and Chinese profit-making behind the green evangelists’ promotion of batteries vital for so-called renewable electricity for cars and wind and solar plants (“Empty promises won’t end green slavery,” Opinion, Oct 3).

We see frequent claims in the media that offshore and land-based wind will supply enough power for hundreds of thousands of homes but little information on where power would come from when there’s no wind or when solar energy is limited. Media reports may mention batteries, but they provide few if any details while promoting battery-powered electric vehicles.