LETTERS

Dirty secret about source of batteries muddies green energy push

Updated October 10, 2022, 1 hour ago
Miners waited for safety equipment to arrive and permission to start extracting cobalt, which is pervasive in battery technology, on the perimeter of a freshly excavated pit at the Kasulo township in Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, in 2018.William Clowes/Bloomberg

It’s ironic that it takes a research fellow at a conservative think thank to detail the slavery, child labor, and Chinese profit-making behind the green evangelists’ promotion of batteries vital for so-called renewable electricity for cars and wind and solar plants (“Empty promises won’t end green slavery,” Opinion, Oct 3).

We see frequent claims in the media that offshore and land-based wind will supply enough power for hundreds of thousands of homes but little information on where power would come from when there’s no wind or when solar energy is limited. Media reports may mention batteries, but they provide few if any details while promoting battery-powered electric vehicles.

Rarely are there stories of where batteries’ raw materials come from. When it comes to green electricity, it’s “home on the range” reporting, where never is heard a discouraging word. I suggest the Globe’s Spotlight Team report on the dirty secret of batteries and not leave it to a rare op-ed.

Robert Skole

Boston

Globe Opinion