For the sake of the world, we need to ensure Russia has a third option

After four opinion pieces in the Globe in nine days concerning the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine (“Russians vote with their feet against Putin’s folly,” Sept. 25; “Is Putin bluffing on using nuclear weapons?,” Sept. 29; “Putin’s phony vote,” Oct. 2; “Putin is not bluffing with his nuclear threats,” Oct. 3), I was reminded of President John F. Kennedy, who said, “Above all, while defending our own vital interests, nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war. To adopt that kind of course in the nuclear age would be evidence only of the bankruptcy of our policy — or of a collective death-wish for the world.” We are alive today thanks perhaps to Kennedy’s ability to resolve the Cuban Missile Crisis through negotiation instead of force.

It is time to abandon our bankrupt policy and ensure Russia has a third option, not for Putin’s sake, but for that of the world.