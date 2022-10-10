A tragedy of errors: A killing in one county, then an apparent suicide in another

Laws that govern involuntary hospitalization attempt to thread the needle of safety and self-determination; however, families, people with mental illness, and practitioners know all too well that the implications of these laws feel far from safe, practical, or respectful. People get 72 hours of warehousing, not treatment, and caregivers, when they reach out for help in crisis, are met with shrugged shoulders and reminders that clinicians’ hands are tied.

Mental health tragedies are avoidable, but only if lawmakers have deep knowledge of the problem. The homicide in Barnstable County Sept. 30 and apparent subsequent suicide in custody in Bristol County last week present a wake-up call about what can happen when safety-seeking legislation repeatedly fails in practice ( “Despite warnings, suspect dies in jail of apparent suicide,” Page A1, Oct. 4).

What are we getting wrong here? How do politicians pay unending lip service to our debilitating mental health crises post 2020 while laws, leaders, and coverage don’t change to adapt to community needs?

Until we start electing political officials with actual experience in the mental health field, we risk repeating the awful situation detailed in Pete Early’s 2007 book “Crazy: A Father’s Search Through America’s Mental Health Madness” for the foreseeable future. Social workers or people who have been through the system should pull papers and run for office like our lives depend on it, because they probably do.

Virginia Leigh

Swampscott

The writer, a licensed independent clinical social worker, was a candidate this year for Essex County sheriff.





It seemed as if Adam Howe was failed by multiple parties

Forensic mental health 101: There is only one way to be admitted to Bridgewater State Hospital when a defendant is prearraignment — under Chapter 123, Section 18a of the Massachusetts state law. Once arraigned, a defendant can be sent to a forensic unit, such as Bridgewater, under Chapter 123, Section 15b to be evaluated for competency to stand trial. Chapter 123, Section 12 is for civil commitments only, not criminal. In addition, there is a prearraignment after-hours 18a protocol in which a forensic psychologist is on call to respond to emergency mental health criminal matters.

What is striking to me about the fiasco surrounding Adam T. Howe, who died of an apparent suicide while in custody, is that all those involved (district attorney, judge, hospital, police) were seemingly unaware of the laws and the procedures, even after being instructed by Bridgewater State Hospital that the legal mechanism for the defendant to be admitted to that facility was through a Section 18a. Instead, Howe was sent to a jail.

Yes, his death is a tragedy but equally concerning is the apparent ignorance of the law by the legal and medical communities. As the blame game ensues, I would suggest that those in power be questioned about their basic lack of knowledge of the mental health laws. Last time I looked, ignorance of the law is no excuse.

Valerie Ventura

Hampton, N.H.

The writer, a licensed independent clinicial social worker, is a retired forensic social worker with the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health who worked in court clinics.