Bruins trio clears waivers; lineup for Wednesday’s opener still uncertain

Prior to the band packing Monday afternoon for D.C., general manager Don Sweeney had no immediate answer to any of that. Nor was he able to commit to whether he will sign Anton Stralman , the veteran defenseman who came to camp two weeks ago on an invite and performed admirably in the preseason, especially when paired with fellow Swede Hampus Lindholm .

However, some 48 hours prior to the season-opening faceoff in Washington, the question remained: Will those three players, with a combined 1,709 games of NHL experience, be Boston Bruins, Providence Bruins, or left out in the cold of the unemployment line in 2022-23?

The waiver deadline came and went without any takers, leaving Nick Foligno , Mike Reilly , and Chris Wagner still under the employ of the Bruins Monday.

Some of those answers could come Tuesday, before or after the club’s workout at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. For now, all four players remain in limbo, and it remains possible that one or more of the waived trio will be in the lineup for the opener.

All in all, far more questions than answers, even if the preseason is typically meant to bring clarity to roster composition.

“It’s not an easy conversation to have with players, by any means,” said Sweeney, noting the myriad business factors, including cap space, that influence roster decisions. “It’s just the nature of some of the things we have to deal with in putting the roster together when you are teetering on guys that are ready to come back. These guys are all ready to come back in a shorter period of time.”

Of the injured, defenseman Matt Grzelyck is the closest to returning, and Sweeney said he will not begin the season on long-term injured reserve. The higher-profile Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand remain penciled in to return soon after Thanksgiving. Both are likely targeted for LTIR, making their combined space of $15.625 million available until their return.

Power brokers

Taylor Hall, his return to the lineup initially targeted for after opening night, took a regular shift with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk in practice Monday morning, and he is expected in there to face the Capitals.

Hall, noted coach Jim Montgomery, will work on the No. 1 power-play unit, and DeBrusk is penciled in for half-wall duty on the No. 2 unit.

“We have to discuss it as a staff,” mused Montgomery, “but because of DeBrusk’s ability to create shots on his own and make a lot of play on the half-wall, the thought right now would be Hall going on the first unit and DeBrusk running the second unit on the half-wall.”

The No. 1 PP configuration would have Hall playing along the goal line and net-front, where Bruce Cassidy often had him last season, working with fellow forwards David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak. With McAvoy still out, Lindholm will work as the lone point man, with either Krejci or sometimes Pastrnak to kick back to assist higher in the zone.

In his MVP season with the Devils, the left-shot Hall worked the half-wall regularly on his forehand side and enjoyed great success. Nonetheless, the veteran left winger embraces the role around the blue paint, a job he undertook regularly in his early seasons with the Oilers.

“I thought I got really good last year at the net-front on the power play,” noted Hall. “As my career goes on, I think that’s a position I’m comfortable playing — using my body down low and my speed down low to get pucks back and retrieve pucks.

“I think it’s fun, fun being in the havoc there. It’s a little different if you haven’t done it in a while, but early on in my career in Edmonton, all I played was goal line and net-front and then I didn’t play it for a few years.

“It can be hard to get those reps back and it’s hard to simulate that in practice. You have to play in games, have someone bearing down on you and play under pressure.”

With Hall in front, Krejci likely will work on the right half-wall (his forehand side), with Bergeron at his trademark bumper spot and Pastrnak most often firing from the left circle.

DeBrusk, parked on the left half-wall, most likely will ride with Pavel Zacha, Charlie Coyle, and either Craig Smith or A.J. Greer. Another option would be Trent Frederic, who saw some net-front reps during the preseason.

Pairing up

When it all shakes out, Stralman, 36, most likely signs a one-year deal for upward of $1 million and pairs with Lindholm during McAvoy’s absence. Lindholm partnered in Monday’s workout with Brandon Carlo, who most likely rides on a No. 2 pairing with Jakub Zboril, a fellow 2015 draft pick. That would leave Derek Forbort and Connon Clifton as the No. 3 unit … Greer worked out as the No. 3 left wing, rounding out a trio with Coyle in the middle and Smith on the opposite wing … All three waived players participated in the workout, with Foligno stationed at left wing with Tomas Nosek and Jakub Lauko on the fourth line. Wagner, Frederic, and Jack Studnicka formed a spare fifth line … Prior to the workout, Montgomery had an extended chat on the ice with Wagner. “I like to communicate to everybody what we think is going to transpire,” said Montgomery. “There’s a lot of uncertainty and I was just more talking to him mentally, about him being on waivers. And I appreciate him being a pro.”

Absentee owner

In a striking break with tradition, club owner Jeremy Jacobs was not part of the Media Day festivities, leaving Executive Son Charlie Jacobs as the lone rep from ownership side. “He’s well,” said Charlie, when asked about his father. “He’s quite active, as any 82-year-old would be, and he sends his regards.” Charlie added that Jeremy, who bought the Bruins in 1975, remains the NHL’s Chairman of the Board and the two plan to be at NHL HQ Tuesday for the board’s annual preseason meeting.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.