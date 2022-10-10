Bruins will be challenged to stay in the hunt until some of their top players return from injury

Here at the dawn of the 2022-23 season, with some of their critical players still needing weeks to recover from injury, adversity is about the only thing the Bruins can claim with confidence. The absence of some top-drawer talent has created a challenge to stay in the hunt even before the hunt begins.

Blink once and it’s Halloween. Blink again, and it’s Thanksgiving, roughly a quarter of the way into the 82-game season, by which time the top 6-8 teams in each conference typically have separated themselves in the standings and staked initial claims to playoff berths.

“We do,” agreed coach Jim Montgomery, pondering the struggle inherent in the lingering recoveries of Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk and the recent addition of the injured Taylor Hall. “And I think people right now are getting exposed to opportunities they probably haven’t had before.”

The list of available hands took an unexpected, if not curious, twist or two Sunday afternoon when the Bruins placed Nick Foligno, Mike Reilly, and Chris Wagner on waivers. In the world of opportunities, that “exposed” kids like A.J. Greer, Jakub Lauko, Jack Studnicka, and even Jakub Zboril to the chance to be in the opening night lineup in D.C.

At least that’s how it looks here Monday morning. No telling what the next day or two could bring, in part because waivers, even if ultimately no takers step forward, don’t always lead to demotions.

Nick Foligno, who has played more than 1,000 NHL games, has little to learn playing in Providence. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Foligno has nothing to learn, or benefit from, at AHL Providence. Ditto Reilly, who actually showed some bold, creative flashes in preseason play. If one or both are assigned to the WannaBs, future free agent targets might think twice, or not at all, about signing here with the Jacobs juggernaut.

Whatever the identities of the 18 skaters and two goalies for opening night, it could be that the missing bodies from the lineup have near-equal impact as those lugging the sticks.

Montgomery was hired on as the new coach because the front office wanted him to install a more up-tempo game, one that would deliver more goals and better results in the postseason. By the collective eye of Mssrs. Don Sweeney and Cam Neely, the Bruce Cassidy-led Bruins too frequently left too much on the table when it came to playoff scoring. In the heavy going that is Stanley Cup play, too many forwards came up too light, the cast under Cassidy failing to develop enough Grade A scoring chances or cash in the ones they did create.

Now, in the 20 games leading to Thanksgiving — the approximate projected date for Marchand and McAvoy to return — more pressure than usual will be on the goaltenders to deliver. It took Linus Ullmark, newly arrived as the No. 1 stopper, time to grow into the job last season, albeit with the front-loaded caveat that Tuukka Rask might return from his offseason surgery to claim the job.

A year later, Rask is just a drummer (now and then) in a rock ‘n’ roll band, and the need is for Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman to come out hot from the start. There won’t be room for either to find their game. Both looked solid in the quirky world that is exhibition hockey.

“We know [the injured] guys are going to come back ready to rock,” said Swayman, who had two preseason tuneups. “You put me in, I’m going to be ready to play — I promise you that.”

If 100 points again is what it takes to avoid being a postseason DNQ, the need for solid work in net is a given. To buy time and space over these first seven weeks, Montgomery has a strategy in place.

Simplified: Play at the front end of the sheet.

“The more we can hang on to pucks, the more we can grind people down,” noted Montgomery, emphasizing that the overall importance of puck possession “is going to be a way until we get the injured players back, we can play a half-court game instead of a 200-foot up-and-down game.”

Question is, does Montgomery have the personnel to execute that idea? The No. 1 line of Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak is a skate-and-shoot trio, though Zacha, at 6 feet 4 inches and 200 pounds, has the heavy tools and solid legs that could make for more half-court opportunities. He will have to be the grind in that giddyup trio.

The Patrice Bergeron line, projected to start with Jake DeBrusk at left wing and Craig Smith on right, also is designed more for flow. Montgomery made a point after the win in New York last Wednesday night that he was impressed by DeBrusk’s ability “to hang on to pucks.”

Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (right) has caught his new coach's eye by holding onto the puck. Julia Nikhinson/Associated Press

DeBrusk’s No. 1 asset is speed. If he can fly and hold the puck, too, now is his time to show it consistently. He has a coach who wants to see it, and he’ll have that chance, something DeBrusk didn’t feel he had under Cassidy.

The third and fourth lines, centered by Charlie Coyle and Tomas Nosek, definitely will be counted on for that grind game. Coyle, when on his mark, is heavy on pucks in the attack zone and the club’s best center at the cycling game.

“It’s going to be a team effort like it always is,” said Coyle. “Those guys are irreplaceable, individually. But you kind of pull the rope as a team and everyone kind of takes more responsibility.

“You got more guys coming in and making good impressions who are pushing the other guys [in camp] who were here last year. That is only going to make us better. That’ll be huge when we have injuries and these guys are all ready to start.”

The new season is here, and the pace again promises to be feverish. We’ll know soon if the Bruins, their top two lines centered by the aging Bergeron and Krejci, can keep up the pace long enough for help to arrive.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.