BOYS' SOCCER | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ soccer: St. John’s Prep keeper Yianni Andrikopoulos’ two clean sheets, one against No. 3 Needham, highlight the Players of the Week

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated October 10, 2022, 1 hour ago
St. John's Prep goalie Yianni Andrikopoulos is a big reason the Eagles are undefeated and ranked No. 1.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Yianni Andrikopoulos, St. John’s Prep –– The senior upped his season shutout total to seven, making five saves in a 4-0 nonleague victory over No. 3 Needham before stopping all four shots in a 1-0 Catholic Conference win over BC High for the top-ranked Eagles (10-0-1).

Cam Freitas, Somerset Berkeley –– The senior found the back of the net in a 3-2 South Coast Conference win over Apponequet before amassing three goals in a 4-1 nonleague win vs. Durfee for the Raiders (5-3-2).

Caleb Gianini, Lowell –– Factoring into every goal, the senior scored three times and added an assist to lead the Red Raiders (5-4-2) to a 4-1 Merrimack Valley Conference victory over North Andover.

Casey Milliken, Oliver Ames –– The sophomore notched eight points, firing home four goals in an 8-3 Hockomock League victory vs. Taunton before contributing two goals and two assists in an 8-0 league win over Foxborough for the seventh-ranked Tigers (8-0-2).

Barra Ryan, Latin Academy –– A junior left wing, Ryan scored twice in a 4-0 Boston City League win over Burke and added two more in a 3-1 nonleague victory against Somerville for the Dragons (10-0-1).

