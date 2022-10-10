Floyd Butler knew there was untapped potential for Newton South boys’ soccer. Now he’s unlocking it.

“It really made no sense to me and that’s why I was interested in the job in the first place,” said Butler. “I knew there was a lot of potential in there.”

A first-time varsity coach, he was puzzled how a school located in a hotbed soccer community stocked with resources and an athletically driven student body had endured eight straight losing seasons and failed to qualify for the postseason since 2011.

At the time of his hire as head coach in 2020, Floyd Butler could not understand the struggles of the Newton South boys’ soccer program.

Flash forward to this fall, and the Lions represent one of the biggest surprises in Eastern Mass.

Newton South is 8-1-3, ranked 11th in the Globe’s Top 20 and the latest Division 1 power rankings, and leads the Dual County League’s Thorpe Division at 6-0-1.

The Lions have already clinched a spot in the postseason for the first time in 11 years.

So what changed? Butler said the turnaround boils down to commitment and buy-in from the players.

“When I got here it was like high school in the fall was training for club in the spring,” said Butler, who also coaches the Newton Girls’ Soccer Academy program. “There was no chemistry and I saw the need to come in and tell them high school can be the same vehicle to the next level as club. I had to sell them on that.”

There were growing pains, of course. Newton South finished 2-8 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and went 5-6-6 last year, often failing to muster the decisive goal in late-game situations.

But through the trials and tribulations, Butler saw promise from his 2023 class, many of whom gained valuable varsity experience as sophomores in 2020, learned how to win in 2021, and are now taking off as seniors.

“It’s been a buildup that everyone wants to play for,” said senior captain Tyler Elisofon. “We’ve been going through potential starting lineups for years and talking about how good we’re going to be when we’re seniors. Everything’s been building up for this season.”

The South roster lists 15 seniors. many of whom have played together since they were kids in the Boston Area Youth Soccer program. With Butler at the helm, a perfect match was formed between a coach with values and culture, and players with talent, experience, and chemistry.

“Floyd brought in a new perspective that is valuable to high school soccer,” said senior captain Kamar Burris-Khan. “He’s done wonders for this program and we all feel a more cohesive community. He’s funny, nice, understanding, and he knows what he’s doing.”

On the field, the Lions pride themselves as a defensive-first team. With six shutouts and just six conceded goals through 12 games, Newton South has not allowed an opponent to score more than one goal in a game.

That relieves pressure on the attacking unit, which is led by Burris-Khan, the top point scorer in the DCL. The Lions lean on the striker to deliver in critical moments, which he did with two goals in the final 15 minutes of a 2-1 win over Natick on Sept. 30. Elisofon said the victory over the Redhawks was the highlight of the season.

Newton South’s resume also includes a win over Wayland (2-1) and a draw against sixth-ranked DCL stalwart Concord-Carlisle (1-1). The only set back so far was a 1-0 loss to second-ranked Needham on the second night of a back-to-back.

“There’s always talk in high school soccer about which teams are going to be good and we had to back it up,” said Elisofon. “I feel like we’ve just grown in confidence as the season has gone on.”

Butler, Elisofon, and Burris-Khan said they all take pride in being a part of the school’s best boys’ soccer team in a long time. But there are more goals. The Lions hope to hold off C-C for the DCL title and become the first team in program history to win a playoff game — if not more.

“I don’t think there are many teams with the chemistry we have,” said Burris-Khan. “I think when games get hard we can rely on each other.”

How does Butler know the program he hoped to revitalize is back on the map?

“Teams are starting to prepare for us,” said the 32-year old. “In the past, I don’t think teams ever cared to watch on us. Now coaches know who my guys are for the first time [since] I’ve been here. That’s how I know this isn’t a flash in the pan.”

Corner kicks

▪ During halftime and timeouts, Pembroke coach Adam Scott brings out a white board to discuss tactics. Scott won’t be the only one moving around the blue and red magnets — captains step forward to voice what they are seeing on the pitch.

With 19 returners, the fourth-ranked Titans have jumped out to a 9-0-0 start on the strength of a 38-4 goal differential. A key to their success, aside from a plethora of talent, is communication and leadership.

“It shouldn’t be quiet like a library during the game,” said Scott. “It shouldn’t just be the leaders being loud. They’re great vocally, both in terms of support to their teammates, the adjustments, and the communication during halftimes and timeouts about tactics.”

Senior captains Ethan Sullivan (10 goals, 11 assists), Declan Crowley (7 goals, 8 assists) and Andrew Gleason (5 goals, 7 assists) create a host of problems for the opposition.

The team has embraced Scott’s “All-In” motto, showcasing dedication, passion, and conditioning. The Titans will rely on teamwork as they look to accomplish their goals of winning the Patriot League and making noise in the Division 3 tournament.

“We don’t want any regrets,” said Scott. “Let’s put everything we have into it and not leave anything on the table. I think the boys are ready for anything that comes forward.”

▪ The Masconomet boys’ and girls’ soccer teams donated 176 pairs of socks to Lifebridge North Shore, a homeless shelter in Salem. To compete in the 4-on-4 tournament between the two teams, a pair of socks needed to be donated.

“I was looking for something to benefit the community,” said Masco boys’ coach Jared Scarpaci. “We used to work with soup kitchens, but it’s harder to find volunteer opportunities with 25 people nowadays. It was a success, it was a lot of fun.”

▪ Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan earned his 100th career victory when the Hornets (4-7-1) defeated Wayland, 2-1, in nonleague action.

Games to watch

Tuesday, No. 4 Pembroke at No. 12 Hingham, 4 p.m. –– In a matchup of Patriot division leaders, the Titans (9-0-0) are shooting for their first win over the Harbormen (8-0-3) in Adam Scott’s eight-year tenure.

Thursday, No. 2 St. John’s (Shrewsbury) at No. 1 St. John’s Prep, 4 p.m. –– First place in the Catholic Conference is up for grabs as the Pioneers (11-1-1) lock horns with the Eagles (10-0-1) again after drawing, 1-1, on Sept. 20.

Thursday, No. 14 Dedham at No. 15 Medway, 4 p.m. –– After battling to a 2-2 tie on Sept. 6, the two teams at the top of the Tri-Valley League Small Division square off again, with Dedham holding a one-game advantage in the standings.

Thursday, Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m. –– The Lions (8-2-2) are unbeaten in their last 10 contests and look to get revenge for a 5-2 loss on Sept. 6 at the hands of the Merrimack Valley Conference Large Division-leading Raiders (6-2-1).

Saturday, BC High at No. 5 Arlington, 11 a.m. –– The Spy Ponders (10-0-1) face a challenging nonleague test, welcoming the battle-tested Eagles (5-5-1).

Correspondent Cam Kerry contributed to this story.