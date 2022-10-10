NFL Week 5: New York teams — yes, the Giants and the Jets — are the toast of the league

But the Giants and Jets are the talk of the NFL in 2022. They each own a multi-game win streak, sit near the top of their conference standings, and are arguably the biggest surprise teams of the season.

The last five years have been pretty lean for Big Blue and Gang Green. From 2017-21, the Giants and Jets tied for the worst record in the NFL (22-59), with no playoff appearances and six head coaches between them.

The good fortune of the Giants and Jets is where we start the Week 5 review:

Advertisement

▪ Statistically, the Giants haven’t been all that great. They rank 23rd in total offense and 12th in total defense. Their three touchdown passes are third-fewest in the league, and Daniel Jones ranks 26th at 170 passing yards per game. Their run defense is shaky, and they are the only team that hasn’t made an interception this season.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Yet they improved to 4-1 Sunday thanks to an impressive 27-22 win over the Packers in London. They overcame an early 10-0 deficit to defeat Aaron Rodgers, and Jones was terrific, completing 21 of 27 passes for 217 yards despite playing on a bad ankle.

The Giants are at least 4-1 for the first time since 2009, when they started 5-0 but finished 8-8. For a team that is not ultra-talented to be at the top of its conference speaks to the job being done by first-year head coach Brian Daboll, the longtime Patriots assistant.

Saquon Barkley (left) and the Giants celebrated a win in London over the Packers. Stu Forster/Getty

The Giants likely will fade a bit as the season progresses. But they are putting wins in the bank. And they seem to have found the right coach.

▪ Not even the most optimistic Jets fan thought they would be in second place after Week 5. But that is now the case as the Jets improved to 3-2 with a 40-17 thrashing of the Dolphins.

Advertisement

The Jets certainly got lucky, getting to face Dolphins rookie QB Skylar Thompson for most of the game after Teddy Bridgewater was put into concussion protocol. But this was the type of game that the old Jets would still lose.

The Jets scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to break the game open, and Zach Wilson was exactly what they needed him to be — a game manager — as he completed just 14 of 21 passes for 210 yards but, most importantly, with no interceptions.

This marks the first time since 2017 that the Jets started 3-2. It would be shocking if they actually competed for a playoff spot, but Robert Saleh’s team is competitive and won’t be a gimme victory.

▪ Both Super Bowl participants are a mess right now. The defending champion Rams fell to 2-3 with a 22-10 loss to the Cowboys, and the Bengals fell to 2-3 with a 19-17 loss to the Ravens.

And their problems are similar: poor offensive lines and quarterbacks who missed most of training camp.

The Rams are 29th in points (16 per game), 31st in turnovers (12), and 32nd in rushing offense (62.4 yards per game). Matthew Stafford missed most of camp with an elbow injury, and no receiver has stepped up to replace the lost production of Odell Beckham and Robert Woods.

Advertisement

Stafford also has been sacked 12 times the past two weeks as the Rams use third-stringers at guard and center. The Rams have a game against the Panthers Sunday, then a bye week to figure it out.

Matthew Stafford has been taking his lumps this season. Sean M. Haffey/Getty

For the Bengals, Joe Burrow missed most of training camp after an appendectomy and subsequent infection. And they brought in four new offensive linemen, but the offense is still 30th in rushing (3.3 yards per carry), and Burrow’s 18 sacks are fourth-most in the NFL. A tricky game at New Orleans, against the Saints’ stout defensive line, awaits this Sunday.

▪ Of course it was the Dolphins who had the first incident under the NFL’s revised concussion protocol. Bridgewater passed all of his concussion tests on the sideline, but because he displayed “ataxia,” or stumbling, the doctors took him out of the game.

Bridgewater probably could have played, but given the controversy with Tua Tagovailoa, and given that this was the Dolphins (of all teams), there was no chance Bridgewater was going back in.

Quick hits

▪ How about that NFC East? It is the best division in the NFL (14-6) thanks to the 5-0 Eagles, 4-1 Cowboys, and 4-1 Giants (along with the 1-4 Commanders). Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, and Daboll are probably the early front-runners for Coach of the Year.

▪ But let’s not forget Kevin O’Connell, whose Vikings improved to 4-1 with a win over the Bears. An offense that ranked 29th and 24th in points the last two years is now a respectable 14th. On Sunday, the Vikings went 70 yards for a touchdown on each of their first three drives.

Advertisement

▪ The Packers are a mess and lucky to be 3-2. They don’t seem to have much of a passing game other than Rodgers throwing quick screens. If not for a Bucs mental error at the end of the game, and for the Patriots getting conservative in OT, the Pack could easily be 1-4.

▪ Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in 15 years as Pittsburgh coach, but that streak looks in trouble. His Steelers are 1-4, their minus-51 point differential is the worst in the NFL, and rookie QB Kenny Pickett has begun his career with four interceptions and no touchdown passes. The 38-3 loss to Buffalo was the Steelers’ worst defeat since 51-0 to the Browns in 1989.

Times are tough for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

▪ The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule Monday after a 1-4 start this season and an 11-27 record over the last three years. Rhule had a dreadful quarterback situation during his tenure (Bridgewater in 2020, Sam Darnold and Cam Newton in 2021, and Darnold and Baker Mayfield in 2022), but that’s not a valid excuse when the Cowboys are going 4-0 with Cooper Rush and the Patriots win by 29 points with their third-stringer.

Advertisement

Tracking former Patriots

▪ Bucs QB Tom Brady: Threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, and got the benefit of a little home cooking from the officials in a 21-15 win over the Falcons. Brady has thrown for 736 yards over his past two games, and now gets the Steelers and Panthers in consecutive weeks.

▪ 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: Threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-15 win over the Panthers. Now 3-1 as a starter this year and 35-15 in his career (regular season).

▪ Browns QB Jacoby Brissett: Has thrown a late fourth-quarter interception in all three losses this year, including Sunday against the Chargers.

▪ Colts CB Stephon Gilmore: First interception on the season came against Russell Wilson in the end zone to keep the Colts alive Thursday night. Then he made the game-winning pass deflection in overtime.

Stephon Gilmore (left) is off and running against the Broncos with a fourth-quarter interception. Dustin Bradford/Getty

▪ Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Titans are the first team since the 2005 Niners to not score a single point in the fourth quarter through five games. But they knocked off the Commanders to get to 3-2 following an 0-2 start, and now have a bye week.

▪ Texans GM Nick Caserio: Texans were the last team in the NFL to get a win, but finally picked up the W and improved to 1-3-1 with a 13-6 win over the Jaguars.

▪ Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron: The Seahawks lost Sunday, but they are seventh in points (25.4 per game), and Geno Smith has been a revelation this year under Waldron, their second-year coordinator who was a young coach with the Patriots in 2008-09. Smith threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Saints, but now leads the NFL in completion percentage (75.2) and passer rating (113.2).

Stats of the Week

▪ The Giants joined the Vikings and Patriots at 3-0 in International Series games.

▪ The Bengals didn’t have their first kickoff return of the season until eight minutes remained in the first quarter of their Week 5 game against the Ravens.

▪ The only seasons since 1970 in which every team had at least one win by Week 5: 1990, 2018, 2022.

▪ Josh Allen’s 98-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis was the longest in a game’s first 90 seconds in NFL history.

▪ The Saints’ Taysom Hill joined Ronnie Brown and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only players in NFL history with three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the same game.

The Saints' Taysom Hill had 112 rushing yards in Sunday's win. Derick Hingle/Associated Press

▪ The Patriots had a 100-yard rusher and receiver in the same game for the first time since 2014 (the “on to Cincinnati” game).

▪ Three cornerbacks drafted in the first round had their first career interceptions: Houston’s Derek Stingley, the Jets’ Ahmad Gardner, and Buffalo’s Kaiir Elam.

▪ Colts-Broncos was the first game with no touchdowns and four interceptions since Colts-Browns in Week 1 of 2003.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.