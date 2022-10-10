The Patriots put their quintessential bend-but-don’t-break defense on display Sunday

The throwbacks are a novelty we’ll only see once more this year (Dec. 1). The throwback situational defense needs to become a staple for the 2-3 Pats. A shutout every week isn’t realistic, but asking the defense to limit opposing teams’ end zone visitation rights once they reach the red zone is. It’s the style of defense these Patriots require.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots brought back a vintage look on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. I’m not referencing the rewind to red uniforms. It was a classic bend-but-don’t-break defensive outfit that looked comfortingly familiar in a 29-0 drubbing of the Detroit Lions.

That’s especially true during this appetizing portion of the schedule where the Patriots should tuck in their napkins and feast on quarterback-challenged opponents — Cleveland, Chicago, the Jets — just as they did last season following an identical 1-3 start last year.

The Pat Patriot threads were fitting for a team with a decidedly old-school formula for success, regardless of who’s at quarterback, Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, or human wishing-well Bailey Zappe. That formula is stingy defense, running the ball, and a modest passing attack.

With Zappe making his first career start, the Patriots defense knew it couldn’t afford to put the kid behind the eight-ball. Points were a precious commodity. So, a unit humbled, somewhat, by Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers stepped up and silenced the league’s highest-scoring offense.

“We got to play great defense. We ain’t got no time for mess-ups and ‘my bads,’ " said defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. “We got a third-string quarterback who is getting comfortable playing back there. He’s still not used to this yet, so we have to step up as a defense and help him out.”

The Patriots played bend-but-don’t-break at its finest while banking on the Lions’ execution breaking down. It did, over and over, especially on a half-dozen failed fourth downs.

The Lions became the first team in NFL history to go 0 for 6 on fourth down. Five of the six stops came in New England territory.

History has a sense of humor. The last team that went 0-5 on fourth down was . . . the Patriots vs. the Denver Broncos in 1995.

Detroit’s first drive ended on a fourth-and-1 stop at their 45, foreshadowing the pigskin plot.

“Those are huge plays in the game,” said Patriots safety Devin McCourty. “That kind of kills momentum and morale.”

Cornerback Jonathan Jones said of the fourth-down stops, “Those are like points.”

Kyle Dugger turned a Matthew Judon strip sack into six points. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots defense scored actual points on one of Detroit’s futile fourth-down attempts.

Sack artist Matthew Judon, who posted two sacks to establish a franchise record with a sack in each of the first five games, strip-sacked Detroit QB Jared Goff late in the first half on fourth and 9 from the New England 32. Kyle Dugger collected the fumble for the game’s first touchdown.

That’s right the Patriots’ defense outscored the NFL’s highest-scoring team, one that came in averaging 35 points per game.

The Lions had 10 possessions, including a white-flag kneel-down. Of their nine legitimate drives, seven penetrated New England’s 35 yard-line.

They came up with only empty offensive calories on the stat sheet to show for their trip to Fort Foxborough, where the goal line proved as impenetrable as Fort Knox.

It turned out that the prolific Lions were the same old paper tigers. They would’ve been better off with the late George Plimpton at quarterback than Goff, who was intercepted by rookie cornerback Jack Jones at the Patriots’ 3-yard line.

Jack Jones skied for a first-quarter interception as the Lions were threatening to take the lead. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

While the Patriots flashed a red light on the fourth down, it was their return to form in the red zone that resonated most. Uncharacteristically, the Patriots had allowed eight of nine red zone opportunities to conclude in the end zone the last two weeks.

Faced with a mere mortal QB, they reversed those results.

The Lions entered with the second best red zone TD percentage in the league, boasting 15 touchdowns on 17 red zone trips (88.2 percent), and ranked second in points scored on red zone trips (108).

Their three red zone trips netted zip.

“Red zone is big. Yards doesn’t matter, points do,” said Godchaux. “At the end of the day, they could’ve had 300 rushing yards and had three points. The red zone matters the most. They got to put the ball in the end zone. So, red zone defense we want to always be the best.”

Goff claimed the Patriots didn’t do anything “revolutionary” to stymie Detroit.

While majoring in man coverage, Bill Belichick and defensive designers Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo threw some wrinkles at the Lions.

On a fourth-and-2 stop from their 34 in the third quarter, the Patriots rushed three, dropping eight, including, surprisingly, Judon across the middle. On fourth and goal from the 5 in the fourth quarter, they rushed defensive back Jabrill Peppers while using linebacker Josh Uche to jam intended target Amon-Ra St. Brown at the line of scrimmage.

“You can’t say that they didn’t have some things for us,” said Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, held to one catch for six yards following a 179-yard effort.

“They do a lot of things up front. For me even to get out on a route was tough because their ends were just not too worried about the rush and they were hammering me. . . . We were ready, but it was definitely different for sure.”

The defense created a long runway and a lot of leeway for Zappe and the offense, which produced just one touchdown and five Nick Folk field goals. The Patriots were actually worse than the Lions offensively in the red zone (0-4).

Back in 2016, Jacoby Brissett was a rookie third-string quarterback leading the Patriots to a 29-0 home victory. Barry Chin

For those partaking in Zappe Hour, let me caution that the last time the Patriots recorded a shutout at Gillette Stadium it also featured a third-string rookie QB making his first start: Jacoby Brissett.

The Patriots blanked the Houston Texans, 29-0, on Sept. 22, 2016.

In a bit of symmetry, Belichick’s bunch will head to Cleveland next week to face Brissett and the Browns. Perhaps, Zappe can detour to nearby Canton for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

In dismantling Detroit, the Patriots defense showed it’s pointed in the right direction.

