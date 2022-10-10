Tyquan Thornton has the wheels and the talent, but how will the Patriots use him?

“It’s good to have him back out there,” coach Bill Belichick said Monday morning. “He’s got a long way to go. There’s a lot of things that he learned from [Sunday] that will be better next week in practice and, hopefully, be better next week in the game. He’s a hard working kid.”

Thornton played 25 snaps, 42 percent of the offense’s total Sunday, and caught two passes for 7 yards. His production was not the headline, but rather his activation. Thornton, who spent the first four weeks of the season on injured reserve with a broken collarbone, practiced for just three days before the Patriots decided to activate him on Saturday.

Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton’s role is still to be determined following his NFL debut Sunday against Detroit.

Advertisement

Belichick anticipates Thornton will improve with each practice. After a slow start to training camp, Thornton’s connection with quarterback Mac Jones strengthened over time, with highlight reel-worthy catches becoming more regular.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Both of his receptions Sunday were for short yardage, but Thornton is a speedster that can serve as a dangerous deep threat. Belichick praised his versatility, as he can also operate out of the slot for potential catch-and-run plays.

Although Thornton will certainly be in the mix for targets, competing with Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and DeVante Parker, Belichick preached patience for now.

“I wouldn’t expect anything to just happen overnight,” Belichick said. “Good progress. Good guy to have as a receiver for our passing game. Glad we have him.”

Other notes from the snap count distribution of Patriots-Lions:

▪ Right tackle Isaiah Wynn stayed on the field for 100 percent of the offense’s snaps, after getting benched for Marcus Cannon last week against Green Bay. The offensive line played well Sunday, but Wynn still committed a holding infraction, bringing his season total to a team-high six penalties.

Advertisement

▪ Running back Damien Harris played just six snaps before being ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Agholor played just seven before the team listed him as questionable to return with his own hamstring issue. Their statuses will be worth watching when the injury report is released Wednesday.

▪ Safety Devin McCourty broke his iron man streak Sunday, playing just 88 percent of the defense’s snaps. The 35-year-old hadn’t missed a single play through the team’s first four games.

Roses for Rhamondre

Belichick can’t stop gushing about running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for a career-high 161 yards Sunday.

With Harris sidelined, Stevenson took over as the team’s lone running back against Detroit with rookie Pierre Strong inactive. After the game, Belichick poured on the praise, highlighting not only Stevenson’s impressive carries but also his performance in blitz pickup.

“You have to give him a ton of credit,” Belichick said. “He put it all on his shoulders and finished with a couple of first downs there at the end of the game in the four-minute offense. He is always good. He does a great job with the ball in his hands. He is a strong runner, but he can make people miss. He is a really good football player. Really a good football player. So glad we have him.”

On Monday, during his weekly radio interview on WEEI, Belichick kept the compliments coming.

“He’s improved so much in these 20 games, whatever, since he’s been in the league,” he said. “His ball security is good. His running skills are good. His blitz pickup is good. His pass routes are good. But they’ve all improved a lot.

Advertisement

“This kid’s really worked hard to make himself a good player. He’s a talented player, but he’s put in a lot of extra work and understands what he needs to do to be effective in all those situations. He’s worked hard to perfect his techniques and craft to do that. I give him a ton of credit.”

Extended absence

Belichick said he does not expect Ty Montgomery to return to practice this week. Montgomery suffered a high ankle sprain in the team’s preseason finale against Las Vegas. He returned for the season opener against Miami but was placed on injured reserve soon after. Because he has missed four games, Montgomery is eligible to return at any time.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.