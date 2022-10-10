Biden condemns ‘utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday condemned the missile strikes across Ukraine launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying they served no military purpose and again demonstrated “the utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people.”

Biden did not announce any new measures from the United States or its allies in response to the attacks. In a short written statement issued by the White House, Biden reaffirmed his commitment to assist Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“These attacks only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Biden said.