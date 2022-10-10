Biden condemns ‘utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday condemned the missile strikes across Ukraine launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying they served no military purpose and again demonstrated “the utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people.”
Biden did not announce any new measures from the United States or its allies in response to the attacks. In a short written statement issued by the White House, Biden reaffirmed his commitment to assist Ukraine in its war with Russia.
“These attacks only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Biden said.
Advertisement
Biden is expected to attend a virtual meeting Tuesday of the leaders of the Group of 7 nations — the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. The group will discuss the missile attacks and the latest developments in Ukraine, according to a European Union official.
State Department officials said Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Monday to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about Russia’s missile strikes, telling his counterpart that the attack was “horrific.”
“The secretary commended Ukraine for not allowing President Putin to break Ukraine’s spirit and reaffirmed U.S. resolve to support Ukraine,” said Ned Price, a State Department spokesperson.