Malaysian PM dissolves Parliament, calls snap polls

By The Associated PressUpdated October 10, 2022, 12 minutes ago
Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Malaysia's prime minister, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, on Sept. 23.Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Parliament will be dissolved Monday, paving the way for general elections that are expected to be held in early November.

The elections would come nine months before Parliament’s term expires, following calls for early polls from Ismail’s United Malays National Organization. UMNO, the biggest party in the ruling coalition, was feuding with its allies and is aiming for a big win on its own.

The Election Commission is expected to meet within the week to announce a date for the vote, which is likely to be held before the year-end monsoon season that often brings devastating floods.

