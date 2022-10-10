North Korea says it is building underwater nuclear weapons silos

North Korean news media also published photos that purported to show a ballistic missile rising from under the waters of a reservoir. One of the recent tests, it said, was a rehearsal for firing nuclear weapons at airports in South Korea.

The report was the first time that North Korea claimed it was building underwater nuclear weapons silos, suggesting that the country was developing technology that would make its missiles more difficult to detect and intercept.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea broke its silence on a recent flurry of missile tests Monday as its state media reported that the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, had overseen the test launches of several nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missiles, including one that was fired from an underwater silo.

The North has launched 12 ballistic missiles in seven weapons tests in the past two weeks. All of them have been short-range missiles, except the intermediate-range ballistic missile launched Oct. 4 that flew over Japan, triggering alarms across the country’s north.

On Monday, state-run media reported Kim’s presence at the testing sites for the first time in five months, releasing a ream of photographs. The country has conducted a record 25 missile tests this year.

Monday marked the 77th anniversary of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, and its state media appeared to highlight Kim’s leadership by showcasing his country’s growing nuclear and missile capabilities — Kim’s biggest achievement since taking power more than a decade ago. Kim was quoted as saying that the recent tests were designed to demonstrate “our nuclear response posture and nuclear attack capabilities.”

Under Kim, North Korea has demanded recognition as a nuclear weapons state, vowing to never bargain away its nuclear deterrent. Since Kim’s diplomacy with former President Donald Trump collapsed without an agreement, North Korea has doubled down on boosting its weapons programs, testing several new missiles that were harder to detect and intercept because they could fly at hypersonic speeds or change course during flight or were launched from railway cars rolled out of tunnels.

On Monday, North Korea said that in the missile test conducted Sept. 25, its soldiers simulated the loading of “tactical nuclear warheads at a silo under a reservoir,” testing their ability to launch ballistic missiles from “underwater silos​.”

Three days after that test, North Korea fired two short-range missiles to practice ​launching tactical nuclear warheads that could “neutralize” South Korean airports, its state media said Monday.