Russian missile barrage will likely pressure West to give Ukraine more air-defense systems

But Ukrainian defenses cannot stop all incoming Russia attacks, and Ukraine has repeatedly requested more advanced systems to protect cities and civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine has an extensive network of local air defenses that has been largely effective at knocking down Russian missiles — as it managed to do in several cases Monday — and preventing the Russian air force from gaining dominance over Ukrainian skies.

The barrage of Russian missiles that hit across Ukraine on Monday will likely pressure the Biden administration to accelerate its promise to send the country more sophisticated air defenses, analysts said.

The Pentagon said late last month that it would deliver two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS, to Ukraine within the next two months. Six more of the systems are “longer-term” deliveries, the Defense Department has said.

On Monday, Pentagon officials declined to specify when the NASAMS would arrive on the battlefield. “We’re not going to provide a timetable for public consumption that could potentially be used by the Russians to allow them advance notice of any particular capability they might face,” said J. Todd Breasseale, a Defense Department spokesperson.

The United States has used NASAMS to help protect the White House and other parts of the Washington Capitol area since 2005, according to Raytheon, which jointly produces the system with a Norwegian partner.

Norway also is expected to send a small number of NASAMS to Ukraine soon, U.S. officials said.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top Ukrainian officials have asked for even more advanced air defenses.

“I thank the president and Congress, and both parties that the decision has been made to give Ukraine NASAMs,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” last month. “It’s air defense but it won’t be nearly enough in order to protect schools, universities, education infrastructure, hospitals and medical infrastructure and to protect homes of Ukrainians.”

Zelenskyy said in a Twitter message that he had reiterated that message to President Joe Biden in a telephone call Monday. “Air defense is currently the number 1 priority in our defense cooperation,” he wrote.

For his part, Biden “pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems,” the White House said in a statement about the call.

Ukraine’s top general, Valeriy Zaluzhny, on Monday evening said that Russia had used a variety of different weapons in the strikes: air-, sea- and land-based missiles; ballistic missiles; surface-to-air missiles; and reconnaissance and attack drones, including Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones.

“We have to repel these attacks using Soviet-era weapons which we possess an insufficient quantity of,” he wrote on Twitter.

All told, Russia fired about 75 to 80 missiles from launch sites and air space inside Russia and other places, possibly including Belarus, according to preliminary assessments from military analysts studying the attacks. The Ukrainian military put the number at 84.

The wave of strikes hit what appeared to be many random targets despite the Kremlin’s insistence that the attacks were focused on strategic sites.

“Throughout the war, the Russian military has had problems with target selection and the accuracy of their missiles,” said Michael Kofman, director of Russia studies at CNA, a defense research institute in Arlington, Virginia. “As the war goes on, their supply of precision-guided weapons has been dwindled, and they are using weapons that are not suited to land targets or that are old and unreliable.”

Kofman continued: “This has resulted in strikes that sometimes hit Ukrainian critical infrastructure, others that appear to have widely missed their targets, and some that appeared to be aimed at civilian areas.”