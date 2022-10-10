A snapshot of the damage across Ukraine

Here is a look at the damage in various parts of the country, as reported by local officials:

Russian missiles struck nearly every region of Ukraine on Monday morning, the most wide-ranging barrage of aerial attacks since Moscow’s full-scale invasion began in February. At least 14 people were killed nationwide, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

The streets of Kyiv once again were a tableau of destruction not seen since the early days of the war.

Several missiles hit the capital during the morning rush hour, killing at least five people and breaking the sense of relative calm that had settled over Kyiv in recent months.

Videos from the scene of one strike appeared to show a crater of scorched earth in the middle of a playground. Images from elsewhere in the city showed charred cars and shards of glass from blown-out windows strewn across the streets.

A security camera captured a Russian missile narrowly missing a pedestrian bridge at 8 a.m., shrouding it in a plume of smoke and sending a civilian running for his life. The strike landed close to the People’s Friendship Arch, a gigantic salute to Ukraine-Russia friendship, which was renamed the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian people in May.

“It is not clear why they shoot rockets at a pedestrian bridge where people and children are walking,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, said as he surveyed the scenes of destruction across the city. “It shows who the Russians are when they hit such objects.”

Officials urged residents to shelter and limit their electricity usage after energy infrastructure was hit.

Dneprotrovsk

In the Dneprotrovsk region of central Ukraine — which had been seen as a relatively safe haven for people fleeing front-line areas — at least four people were killed and 19 injured, according to the head of the regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko. The strikes also knocked out power to 80,000 people, he said.

Officials in Zelenskyy’s home city of Kryvvi Rih, which came under attack, urged businesses to remain closed and residents to limit their electricity usage.

Lviv

An explosion in the western city of Lviv hit a “critical infrastructure facility,” causing electricity and hot water outages in the city, according to its mayor, Andriy Sadovyi.

“A third of the traffic lights do not work,” he said in a Telegram post.

“Take care of yourself and your family!” said Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv regional administration, urging residents to remain in shelters because of the fear of additional strikes.

Mykolaiv

The mayor of the southern port city of Mykolaiv said in a Telegram post that all streetlights, including traffic lights, would be turned off and electrical vehicles on the streets would be reduced after strikes were reported in the city.

Kharkiv

Electricity shortages brought trams and trolley buses to a halt in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, according to the mayor. Subway service was also suspended, with the stations being used as shelters, he said in a Telegram post.

Poltava

“This morning is the most difficult in recent times,” said Dmytro Lunin, the head of the local military administration in the Poltava region of central Ukraine, where many residential areas had gone dark.

More explosions were heard in the early evening.

“Two rockets were shot down in the Kremenchuk district,” Lunin said in another update, adding that debris from the intercepted rockets had injured three people.

Zaporizhzhia

Hours before the strikes in Kyiv, a dozen missiles hit the southern city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, the Ukrainian military governor in the region, Oleksandr Starukh, said on Telegram. A local news outlet, Zaporizhzhia Info, reported that one rocket had hit an apartment building “where people were sleeping.” While the Russians were testing the country with “particular frenzy,” he said, Ukrainians had been experiencing this since the start of the war.

“I am sure we will survive,” he said.