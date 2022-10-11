August Wilson’s ‘Joe Turner’ brings the Huntington back to the beginning

The Huntington will launch this new era by producing the playwright most associated with the theater over its four-decade history — August Wilson. Beginning Friday, a new production of Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” will inaugurate the renovated theater. It’s a felicitous choice. In 1986, “Joe Turner” was the first Wilson play the Huntington produced, starring a young Angela Bassett and Delroy Lindo before they became film stars.

As the Huntington reopens its century-old theater on Huntington Avenue this week after a transformative $50 million-plus restoration, the company will take its first step into its future with a look back to its past.

Aside from Shakespeare, Wilson is the Huntington’s most frequently produced writer with 12 plays in all. He was championed by the theater from the mid-1980s, when his career was just starting to take flight, through his death in 2005. The Huntington was one of a handful of regional theaters where Wilson tested and fine-tuned his plays on their way to Broadway and beyond, and it became one of his artistic homes. In a 2005 Globe Magazine profile, he credited the theater with “contributing enormously to my development as a playwright.” Over three decades, the theater became one of the few to produce all 10 of Wilson’s “Century Cycle” plays, which chronicled the African American experience in each decade of the 20th century. Most of the plays, from “Fences” and “Seven Guitars” to “The Piano Lesson” and “Jitney,” are set in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, a Black enclave where Wilson grew up.

Gearing up for the reopening, Michael Maso, the Huntington’s longtime managing director, has been in a reflective mood lately, relishing the opportunity to share stories about Wilson and their collaboration. “Everything is triggering memories of August these days,” he says. “I have so many memories of him in the lobby, on the terrace outside, in the rehearsal hall. He occupied these spaces with such an enormous life force.” To honor Wilson, the Huntington’s lobby is being named in his honor, and his widow, Constanza Romero, will attend the dedication. (Still to come in phase two of the theater’s restoration: a 14,000-square-foot expanded lobby, cafe, and flexible performance space, opening in a few years in a new adjoining building.)

Wilson was the first Black playwright the Huntington produced, and the collaboration galvanized the theater to broaden the diversity on its stages — a still fitful process — and to start to develop new work by contemporary playwrights.

The long-term collaboration with Wilson changed the DNA of the theater. “There’s before August, and there’s since August,” says Maso, who alongside original Huntington producing artistic director Peter Altman forged the relationship with Wilson and his director-mentor Lloyd Richards in the mid-1980s. “It’s inconceivable how different the Huntington would have been if we didn’t open that door and build that relationship and build a legacy of trust and respect with August, and then so many other artists.”

Eugene Lee, one of the so-called “Wilsonian Warriors,” has performed in Huntington productions of “Gem of the Ocean” (2004), “Radio Golf” (2006), “Fences” (2009), and the one-man autobiographical show “How I Learned What I Learned” (2016). When he was in town for “Gem,” Lee recalls going with Wilson and other cast members to listen to jazz around the corner at Wally’s Cafe. “He was a jazzman with a blues spirit,” Lee says of a writer whose work combined poetry, musicality, and the song of everyday speech.

“Once I really got to know him, it was about putting aside any awe and appreciating the opportunity to dive in,” Lee says. “The lessons from him just keep resonating in my heart and in my head.”

Huntington artistic director Loretta Greco, who praises “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” as one of her favorite plays, is thrilled for Huntington audiences, many who know the Wilson canon intimately, to get the opportunity to re-encounter the play. “When you have deep relationships with writers that go beyond a play or two, that’s an incredible thing, because there’s a deepening that happens,” Greco says. “And that goes for the audience as well. August Wilson is a piece of who they are.”

Indeed, Boston playwright Kirsten Greenidge was 12 when she saw “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” in 1986 as part of a school matinee. “For the first time in my life I saw Black people on stage who were there to tell stories. Complicated stories. Rhythmical stories. Stories that were at once proud, true, painful, and funny,” Greenidge wrote in a 2012 Playwright’s Note.

The experience, she said, inspired her to become a playwright. Later, the Huntington became an artistic home for her, as it was for Wilson, with the theater producing four of her plays (“Luck of the Irish,” “Milk Like Sugar,” “Our Daughters, Like Pillars,” and “Common Ground Revisited”).

Working on this new production of “Joe Turner,” director Lili-Anne Brown acknowledges feeling the pressures of the past. “I kept imagining this council of Black elders in robes telling me that I ruined August Wilson, that I shouldn’t be doing it, and they’re going to revoke my Black card. So the thing I’ve had to conquer is my own stuff.”

Director Lili-Anne Brown (foreground) leads a rehearsal of "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" at the Calderwood Pavilion. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The play, set in Pittsburgh in 1911 during the early years of the Great Migration, centers on a boarding house owned by Seth and Bertha Holly, who’ve created a vibrant community for African Americans, some freed former slaves or sharecroppers who have left the South to make new lives in the North. Herold Loomis arrives with his daughter, desperately searching for the wife he lost after he was abducted by bounty hunter Joe Turner and spent seven years in forced labor. A former deacon whose faith has been shattered by the injustice, Loomis struggles to regain a sense of his identity in the face of the trauma, dislocation, and heartbreak he’s suffered.

Despite the turbulent emotions of the play, Brown says she and her cast were surprised — and heartened — by its range of humor. “There’s an almost wordless moment of joy in the play that’s so expansive,” says Brown. “That’s what I want out of a night in the theater. I want to laugh. I want to cry. I want to feel like, ‘Oh, wow, I didn’t know that.’”

For Maso, it’s been exciting to hear the play “come alive again” with a new group of actors that includes James Ricardo Milord (as Loomis), Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Shannon Lamb, and Patrese D. McClain. But it’s also been a deeply poignant experience. “I was hearing [the current cast] and I was hearing their predecessors from 36 years ago,” he says. “I was hearing these echoes of the past in a powerful way.”

Still, Brown doesn’t want those ghosts to haunt this new version or weigh too heavily on her team. “We revere the people that came before us a great deal, but we’re doing something new. So on day one, I sat down and said, ‘OK, I know they keep telling us about the history and tradition. But we’re going to start from scratch and work on this play together, and let’s see what we discover.’”

JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE

Presented by the Huntington. Huntington Theatre, Oct. 14–Nov. 13. Tickets from $25. 617-266-0800, huntingtontheatre.org

Christopher Wallenberg can be reached at chriswallenberg@gmail.com.



