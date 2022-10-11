Chart-topper Steve Lacy is a big hit at Roadrunner

The majority of Steve Lacy’s enthusiastic crowd at Roadrunner on Monday screamed in response to that last question. To determine the most popular songs of the moment, Billboard now takes into account not just digital and retail sales but also radio airplay and — most importantly — streaming activity. It takes a lot of young people tapping an awful lot of play buttons to push a song to the top of the chart.

How many of you were born in the ‘90s? the possessor of the current No. 1 song in America wanted to know. How many were born in the ‘80s? The 2000s?

Born in 1998, Lacy himself is still only 24. He’s so young that he first became interested in his instrument by playing Guitar Hero.

But as he pointed out on Monday, he’s not exactly a “new” artist. He came up as a guitarist and producer for the R&B band the Internet, and he has worked on songs with Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Solange, and Vampire Weekend. His second solo album, “Gemini Rights,” which features that contagious No. 1 song, “Bad Habit,” came out in July.

After asking about his audience’s age range, he joked about the number of cellphones they were holding aloft. The number was just about the same as the capacity of the club.

“Damn phones killing everyone’s souls,” he grumbled from behind his wraparound shades. “Take me back to the ‘70s.”

In truth, while Lacy’s songs represent the future of rock and R&B, he does love himself some ‘70s-style guitar sounds — Ernie Isley’s psychedelic fuzz tones, say, or the twangy rubberband effect that marks “Only If,” the sing-along ballad that opened his official solo debut, “Apollo XXI.”

Steve Lacy performed Monday night at Roadrunner. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

He and his superb band leaned into that one Monday after opening with two from “Gemini Rights,” the grand entrance of “Buttons” and the lovely, Brazilian-flavored “Mercury.”

His audience was all in. “How do you guys know that chord?” Lacy asked, seemingly stunned, as he began to strum the intro to “Infrunami,” a slow jam from his odds-and-ends release “The Lo-Fis.”

The packed crowd sang the whole thing, loudly, prompting Lacy (not for the last time) to step back and let them carry the tune.

“I like your band,” he joked.

For the next song, he called up an audience member named Isaiah, who proceeded to sing (and rap) all of “Ryd.” Like almost all of Lacy’s lyrics, it’s about hooking up (“Girl, I want you to ride with me”).

As a songwriter, Lacy has impressive — dare we say Prince-like — range. The heartbroken “Amber” is rooted in a measured, Bacharach-like piano progression. Live, he skipped the guitar part to stretch out the song’s falsetto vocal freak-out.

Opening act Foushee joined him onstage for “Sunshine” before he closed the set with, of course, “Bad Habit.” All those Gen-Z offspring weren’t about to go home until their number one came back for an encore, so he gave them “Dark Red” from “Steve Lacy’s Demo,” the 2017 EP he famously cut using an iPhone.

That song hinges on the line “Something bad is ‘bout to happen to me.” He may be plenty talented, but he’s no fortune-teller. No, it’s a good time to be Steve Lacy.

STEVE LACY

At Roadrunner, Oct. 10

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.