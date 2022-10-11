LA trio Automatic have ‘Excess’ on their minds

At the time, Automatic — which also includes bassist Halle Saxon and drummer-singer Lola Dompé, the daughter of Bauhaus drummer Kevin Haskins — were touring to promote their debut album, “Signal.” Now the Los Angeles-based band is back on the road with a fresh record in hand; on “Excess,” which dropped in June, the band loosened several self-imposed strictures to lay down some driving, chilly tracks that critique modern-day corporate excess and consumerism.

“The night we played LA was the night that they were like ‘OK, this is for real, we’re shutting everything down now,’ ” said Izzy Glaudini, who plays synths and sings. “So I was like, ‘OK, guess we’re home!’”

Like many bands, post-punk trio Automatic was on tour in March 2020 when the rapid escalation of the pandemic shut down live music from coast to coast. Unlike those other bands, however, Automatic didn’t have to scramble to get home, because they were already there.

“Our tactic for the first album was very much like . . . ‘We don’t want to have guitars, we don’t want to write a song over two minutes, we don’t want to sound psychedelic,’ ” said Saxon. “This album was more us fleshing out [each song] and doing what felt right.”

“Our first album was just us getting to know each other, so it was much more timid and came in stages,” Glaudini said. “This album was like ‘OK, we’re here to write a record while there’s a virus killing people.’ So it was a bit of a unique circumstance.”

The band plays at Lilypad in Cambridge on Oct. 18.

Q. Would you say there’s a frontperson in the band?

Glaudini: We’re all pretty commie about it. Three is a perfect number, I think. It balances.

Saxon: Izzy writes most of the lyrics, but we’ll all contribute. Lola has definitely written a famous lick or two. Titles, I’ve helped with.

Dompé: Some songs we wrote all together in a room, which was fun.

Q. Did you ever consider adding a guitarist, or just decide “Nah, we’re good”?

Saxon: Many have offered, but we never wanted a guitarist. Also, we did this score for [fashion label] Celine, and they basically made us add a sprinkle of guitar.

Q. How does one write music for a fashion show?

Saxon: It was one of the songs we already had, and we just had to write an extended version.

Glaudini: It was this song called “Calling It.” At first we experimented and tried to make something unique that would hold attention for a long time. But they were like no, we pretty much want it to be copied and pasted for 20 minutes. I think the original one we handed in was more interesting.

Q. Did you get to see the fashion show?

Dompé: We watched online.

Glaudini: It was in Paris, and [at the] last minute they were like “Hey, do you want to come?” It was, like, the next day.

Q. What was it like to drop an album on June 24, the day that Roe v. Wade was gutted?

Glaudini: Horrible. I was happy for an hour [about the album].

Saxon: I learned that Roe was overturned before I remembered that our album came out that day.

Dompé: Usually it’s a really exciting day. But it turned out to kind of make sense, because it related to a lot of what we were trying to say with the album.

Q. What have you noticed lately that stands out to you as something that needs to be written about?

Glaudini: I feel like in general, there’s more acceptance of people wanting to praise and be brands.

Q. I mean, you’re in LA influencer central.

Glaudini: It’s permeated through every facet of life to a point where it’s ridiculous to me. Nothing really has any meaning unless there’s a number involved. And that’s directly tied to the destruction of our ecosystems, because we only have a finite number of resources. I feel like it’s so obvious when you stop to think about it. Or read a little bit. Or listen to a scientist. But people are willingly blind to that kind of reality, and that drives me a little bit crazy. So we wanted to address it.

Saxon: And not knowing how to do anything without purchasing something. Our whole lives are based on buying things, and everyone’s used to everything being really fast. That mentality is how we’re killing the planet.

Interview was edited and condensed.





A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.