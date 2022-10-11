Reboot mania back with a vengeance

Random much? Peacock is developing a series based on the thriller “Fear.” That’s the 1996 movie that starred the then-little-known Reese Witherspoon and Mark Wahlberg as he was transitioning from music to movies. She played a teen who falls for Wahlberg’s character, a violent guy who becomes obsessed with her and terrorizes her family and friends. In the movie, which was directed by James Foley, William Petersen and Amy Brenneman played her parents.

The new version will be written by Jessica Golberg, who wrote for “Parenthood” and “Away” and created and wrote “The Path.” No stars have been cast yet.