TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Reboot mania back with a vengeance

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated October 11, 2022, 32 minutes ago
Glenn Close and Michael Douglas in the 1987 film "Fatal Attraction."Paramount Pictures

Random much? Peacock is developing a series based on the thriller “Fear.” That’s the 1996 movie that starred the then-little-known Reese Witherspoon and Mark Wahlberg as he was transitioning from music to movies. She played a teen who falls for Wahlberg’s character, a violent guy who becomes obsessed with her and terrorizes her family and friends. In the movie, which was directed by James Foley, William Petersen and Amy Brenneman played her parents.

The new version will be written by Jessica Golberg, who wrote for “Parenthood” and “Away” and created and wrote “The Path.” No stars have been cast yet.

Back when “Fear” came out, one of its producers, Brian Grazer, called it “Fatal Attraction” for teens. Coincidentally, the 1987 film “Fatal Attraction” is also getting a series remake. It will be on Paramount+, and it will feature Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson in the Glenn Close and Michael Douglas roles.

Lizzy Caplan (pictured in 2019) will play the Glenn Close role in the Paramount+ series "Fatal Attraction."Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

