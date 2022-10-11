Malden Center gets three life-science tenants

Three life-science lab tenants have leased a combined 90,000 square feet at Exchange 200 in Malden Center, an office that Berkeley Investments and Singerman Real Estate are converting into lab space. The largest lease is a 53,000-square-foot deal for Alabama-based Discovery Life Sciences, a contract research organization that will offer pre-clinical, cell, and gene therapy at the expanded Malden location when it moves in by late 2023. The company had an existing presence in Malden following its acquisition of contract researcher In Vitro ADMET Laboratories late last year, and also has locations in Woburn and Quincy. Two other leases at Exchange 200, slated for late 2022, include a 15,000-square-foot deal for Outer Biosciences, a California-based company operating in stealth mode, and an advanced materials technology company that’s relocating from Cambridge into 22,000 square feet. A representative from the development team declined to share the name of the advanced materials company. — CATHERINE CARLOCK

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Exchange fined millions for aiding clients skirting US sanctions

Crypto exchange Bittrex was fined $24 million by US authorities on Tuesday for helping clients evade US sanctions in places such as Syria, Iran, and Crimea. It is the largest penalty ever levied against a crypto currency exchange by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the agency said. The Treasury Department said that Bittrex allowed customers in Cuba, Syria, Iran, Sudan, and the disputed region of Crimea to trade approximately $263.5 million worth of digital currencies between 2014 and 2017. In its statement, the United States said that Bittrex should have been aware these customers were in sanctioned parts of the world due to their physical addresses as well as their IP addresses. In one case, a customer in Iran gave a physical address in Iran and uploaded an Iranian passport to verify identification. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FISHERIES

Maine lobstermen hire former DOJ official in suit over whale protection laws

Maine lobster fishermen have hired a former high-ranking US Department of Justice official to represent them in their case against new laws intended to protect whales. The Maine Lobstermen’s Association is appealing its case against the new rules to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The group said Tuesday it has hired Paul Clement, who served as US solicitor general from 2004 to 2008, to represent it in the case. The solicitor general supervises all Supreme Court litigation for the United States, and Clement has argued dozens of cases in front of the high court. That’s where the lobstermen’s case could ultimately be headed, he said Tuesday. The lobster fishermen sued the National Marine Fisheries Service, and in September a judge denied their request to stop the regulators from placing the new restrictions on fishing. The restrictions are designed to protect the North Atlantic right whale, which numbers less than 340 and is vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Singapore Airlines will no longer force out pregnant cabin crew members

Singapore Airlines said pregnant cabin crew can remain employees, reversing a longstanding and much-criticized rule that they leave the airline. Responding to a Straits Times article on Monday, Singapore Air said pregnant cabin crew “may choose to work in a temporary ground attachment” and can resume flying duties after maternity leave. Before the new rules, which took effect on July 15, stewardesses who disclosed they were pregnant were put on leave without pay and forced to quit the airline the day after submitting their child’s birth certificate, the newspaper said. There was no ground work for pregnant crew, and in order to fly again, they had to reapply for a fresh job under a program that didn’t guarantee re-employment, according to the report. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CLOTHING

Ready to trade that sweatshirt for a button-down shirt?

Ciel Textile, a supplier to fashion labels including Ralph Lauren, Levi Strauss, and Marks & Spencer, sees its shirt sales jumping percent over the next five years as business rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. The Mauritius-based company produces about 20 million shirts a year and is the biggest contributor of revenue to parent group CIEL Ltd., according to the unit’s chief executive officer, Eric Dorchies. Rising demand is being fueled by a return to offices in financial centers such as New York and London, Dorchies said, forcing many employees to refresh their formal wardrobes. Other buyers include Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger, the CEO said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Two New Zealand ski areas go bankrupt for lack of snow

Two of New Zealand’s largest ski areas on Tuesday were placed into a type of bankruptcy proceeding following a disastrous winter season with barely any snow. The Tūroa and Whakapapa ski areas, which are both owned by Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, entered what is called voluntary administration. The proceeding is open to failing New Zealand businesses and has some similarities to Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures in the United States. The poor snow season came after the previous two seasons were severely disrupted by COVID-19. Rain repeatedly washed away the snow this year, and Tūroa’s 50 snowmaking machines proved no match against balmy temperatures. Climate change appears to be a significant factor, after New Zealand experienced its warmest winter on record — for the third year in a row. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Iconic Rolex signs shut off in Geneva to save money

The green and yellow Rolex signs that are a hallmark of the watch brand’s presence in its hometown of Geneva will go dark this winter as soaring energy costs hit the Swiss watch industry. The country’s top watchmaker is turning off the nighttime lighting at its offices and Swiss manufacturing facilities and said Rolex signs overlooking the harbor of Lake Geneva will no longer glow at night. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DEVELOPMENT

Former London power station now houses shops and restaurants

London’s famous Battersea Power Station opened its doors for the first time in almost 40 years on Friday, taking on a new lease of life following a glitzy but sometimes controversial renovation. Once a coal-fired power station which supplied a fifth of London’s electricity, the building is now home to hundreds of shops, bars, and restaurants. The £9 billion ($10 billion) transformation, backed by a group of Malaysian investors who bought the site for £400 million in 2012, will also see 25,000 people living and working in and around the colossal building which once pumped energy to Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PANDEMIC

COVID vaccine nasal spray disappoints in early test

AstraZeneca’s ambitions for developing an easier formulation of its COVID-19 vaccine — one that might help curb contagion as well — suffered a setback Monday as the nasal spray failed in an early test. The spray vaccine didn’t elicit a strong immune response in the nasal mucosa tissue or in the rest of the body of volunteers, according to researchers at the University of Oxford. The UK drug maker was one in a handful of companies investigating the approach, arguing a nasal inoculation can thwart the virus at its point of entry. — BLOOMBERG NEWS