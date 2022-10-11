Two more from eBay who harassed Natick couple sentenced

Both worked for Jim Baugh, eBay’s former top security executive, who was sentenced last month to almost five years in prison for concocting a scheme in 2019 to harass David and Ina Steiner. The couple published an online newsletter called Ecommercebytes that drew the ire of top eBay executives.

US District Judge William Young sentenced Stephanie Popp, former senior manager of global intelligence at eBay, to one year and one day in prison. Stephanie Stockwell, a manager in the company’s global intelligence center, was sentenced to two years of probation, including one year of home confinement.

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced two more former eBay employees in the bizarre harassment and stalking of a Natick couple in 2019.

Popp admitted to sending threatening messages to the Steiners on Twitter, traveling to Natick to help follow the couple around town, and coaching other employees on how to respond to the subsequent investigation. Stockwell helped create a false document to throw police off the trail.

The Steiners appeared at the sentencing hearings to tell the judge that they continue to be haunted by the stalking and harassment.

“There is a sadness in our lives, and a sense of safety we used to take for granted is gone,” Ina Steiner said through tears at Popp’s sentencing.

Judge Young said the conduct of the eBay employees was “utterly intolerable in our society.”

He also warned Popp that the damage from the scheme went beyond the harm to the Steiners, because eBay was attacking journalists doing their jobs.

“No doubt about it, the skills that you employed to go cyberstalking are an extreme danger,” Young said. “When you put those skills in the service of some large corporate entity with economic power to go after individuals and squash down their speech, we are all at risk — all of us.”

Five of the seven people charged in the scheme have now been sentenced. The remaining two former eBay workers are slated to be sentenced next month.

The Steiners are also suing the ex-employees, the company, former eBay chief executive Devin Wenig, and other parties.

