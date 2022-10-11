The revelations in Haberman’s book, the disgraceful Tua Tagovailoa situation, Trevor Noah replacements, and the Boston Veg Food Fest

The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts that in general, the month of October will be warmer than usual everywhere in the US except for the South, but there’ll be more rain than normal from Maine to Georgia. Like the South needs any more rain. Let’s hope this is one of those predictions that the Almanac gets wrong.

Sunrise in Boston was at 6:40 a.m. and sunset will be at 6:27 p.m. for 11 hours and 47 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 26 percent full.

Good day! It’s Friday, Sept. 30, the 273rd day of the year. (2022 is 3/4 over.) It’s German Sandwich Day, and you know what that means. I don’t. I was hoping you did. (Actually, start with a Butterbrot -- a slice of bread smeared with butter -- and add wurst, schnitzel, or whatever you want.)

What’s it like outside? Dry but overcast, low 60s. The weekend will be wet and cool, in the high 50s, with potentially drenching rainfall in southeastern Mass. and on the Cape thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which is lashing the South Carolina coast today.

Speaking of Ian, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is begging President Biden -- you know, the guy he mocks and trashes at every opportunity -- for billions in federal disaster money. (Biden has granted every request immediately.) I wonder if DeSantis would mind if Congress first took the time to find cuts in the federal budget to offset all that money flowing to Florida.

I ask because back in 2013, when DeSantis was a member of the House, that’s what he demanded when New Jersey and New York sought federal money in the aftermath of destructive Hurricane Sandy. He voted against aid twice.

The fraud is strong with this one.

Hey, sport: The Red Sox are in Toronto for three games against the Jays this weekend, then wrap up the season with a three-game series against the Rays at Fenway next week.

What’s next for shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can become a free agent?

The Patriots and backup QB Brian Hoyer face the Packers and future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rogers at Lambeau Field at 4:25 p.m. Sunday (WBZ-TV and CBS). Actually, the injured Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) has been hanging around practice, and coach Bill Belichick, claiming that Jones is “day to day,” is being ridiculously coy about who will start, annoying the Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy (and the rest of us).

The Tua Tagovailoa situation is a disgrace. More below.

The Celtics signed forward Blake Griffin. Is that going to help?

Just when I thought nothing Trump could say or do could nauseate me any more, along comes NY Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s new book to revive my faith in Trump’s odiousness.

In “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” Haberman writes that:

-- Trump said from time to time that he didn’t want Javanka in the White House any more, and would strongly hint to his then chief of staff, retired general John Kelly, and White House counsel Don McGahn that they should fire his daughter and her husband.

When they both refused, Trump mused that maybe he’d tweet that they were leaving the White House. Without telling them.

-- During a reception at the White House soon after his inauguration, Trump assumed that the staffers of color who came with the Democratic members of Congress were wait staff, and told them to go get the canapés.

-- When former New Jersey governor Chris Christie urged Trump to condemn white supremacists during the 2016 campaign, Trump refused because, he said, he thought they were going to vote for him.

-- Trump asked his then-defense secretary, Mark Esper, if the US could bomb drug labs in Mexico.

-- We all remember how unconcerned he was about the impact of the coronavirus on the American people. Turns out behind the scenes, he was extremely concerned about something else: The pandemic’s effect on his presidency.

-- Trump referred to bettors who frequented his failed casinos as “losers” and called his political supporters “f****** crazy.”

-- He called Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell an “old crow” and a “piece of s***.”

-- Trump brazenly lied to Haberman during one of their interviews, telling her that during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, he didn’t watch TV.

-- After he lost the 2020 election, Trump wanted to stay in the White House instead of leaving so that the Bidens could move in. “I’m just not going to leave,” he told aides. “We’re never leaving. How can you leave when you won an election?” In 20 years, President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will have to figure out how to evict the old orange guy living in the bowling alley in the White House basement.

Last Sunday against the Bills, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was tackled, hit his head hard on the turf, immediately grabbed both sides of his head, shook his head, stood up, staggered, almost fell again, and was led off the field -- only to return to play in the second half.

And even more unbelievable was that he was back on the field just four days later for last night’s Thursday Night Football game against the Bengals -- and was tackled hard again. This time, after his head slammed into the ground, he rolled onto his back as his arms bent and his fingers froze in a bizarre, twisted position.

I haven’t seen such a scary sight on a football field since a 1985 NFL game when 243-pound Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor landed on top of Washington QB Joe Theismann, breaking both the tibia and fibula in Theismann’s right leg. (Watch the play on You Tube here.) One was a compound fracture, and the bone jutted out of Theismann’s skin, causing a distraught Taylor to frantically wave for medical personnel to come from the Washington sideline. When Theismann’s leg healed, it was a little shorter. He never played pro football again.

Tagovailoa’s seized-up arms and fingers is known as the fencing response (because some people involuntarily flex one arm and point the other, like a fencer), and is an indication that the traumatic brain injury just suffered by the player, usually a concussion, probably involved the brain stem.

It appears he dodged a bullet. Second-impact syndrome occurs when someone gets a second concussion soon after a first one, and their brain swells rapidly. It is almost always fatal. Tua was able to go home from the hospital last night. Let’s hope he doesn’t have long-term problems.

There were 205 Republicans in the US House who voted against a Democratic bill that will give grants to schools to hire more mental health professionals, help students who have experienced trauma get therapy and connect with other support systems, and identify intervention methods in early childhood programs that work and try to spread them around.

205.

Remember that after the next tragic mass shooting when Republicans refuse to take action against guns because, they will say, the problem isn’t guns; it’s mental health.

Any suggestions for a replacement for Trevor Noah, who’s leaving The Daily Show after 7 years (boo!).

Finally, if you’re near Boston and like to eat healthy, check out the 27th annual Boston Veg Food Fest at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center on Saturday and Sunday, put on by the Boston Vegetarian Society. There will be lots of vendor booths to visit, plenty of food to sample and buy (and tables for eating), and speakers from the plant-based food industry.

If seeing movies are your thing, there are several opening this weekend: “Bros,” a gay rom-com starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane; “The Good House” with Sigourney Weaver as a North Shore real estate agent and Kevin Kline as a contractor; and “My Imaginary Country,” a documentary about the massive protests in Chile in October 2019.

Or stay in and check out a new TV series, “Interview with the Vampire,” which the Globe’s Matthew Gilbert says is an “excellent, transfixing” adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1976 vampire classic. It starts Sunday on AMC and AMC+.

