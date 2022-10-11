Supreme Court to review inhumane cages for pregnant sows, predators in women’s soccer and everywhere else, and the GlobeDocs Film Festival starts next week

Sunrise in Boston was at 6:47 a.m. and sunset will be at 6:15 p.m. for 11 hours and 28 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 95 percent full.

Good day! It's Friday, Oct. 7, the 280th day of the year. Sunday is Leif Erikson Day in the US, celebrating the Norse explorer who is believed to be the first European to set foot on continental North America a good 500 years before that other guy started rampaging around the Caribbean.

Hey, sport: With the Patriots placing backup QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve, and Mac Jones still limping a bit, it looks like rookie Bailey Zappe will get the start Sunday vs. the Lions at Gillette (1 p.m. on WFXT / Fox).

If you want to try to figure out what the team the Red Sox will field next season will look like, the Globe’s Peter Abraham provides a rundown of the contract status of every player currently on the roster.

Interesting and horrifying case on the Supreme Court’s schedule next Tuesday: Whether California has the right to forbid the sale of pork from out-of-state hog producers who keep pregnant sows in horrible conditions -- specifically, in so-called gestational iron crates that measure just 2 feet wide and 7 feet long.

The sows can’t move: They can’t lie down, turn around, or fully extend their limbs. They just kind of lean against the side to sleep. There’s no bedding so that their waste can drop through slats. And they suffer in these cages for the entire four months of their pregnancy. Actually, they spend just about their entire lives in those conditions because they are constantly artificially re-impregnated.

Fortunately, their misery doesn’t last long. Once the sows are “spent” -- no longer able to give birth after about 18 months to 2 years -- they are slaughtered. BTW, in the wild, pigs can live up to 20 years.

About 95 percent of the pork consumed in the US comes from factory farms that use these types of crates.

Think about that the next time you go to buy bacon or a pork roast.

Pregnant sows in gestational cages. ANDREW SKOWRON / THE HUMANE LEAGUE

The issue before the court is California’s Proposition 12, overwhelmingly approved by voters, which bans the sale of meat and eggs from animals raised in extreme confinement -- including these sow gestational cages. And it applies to factory farms that are located not just in California, but out of state as well. And that has the pork industry squealing in protest.

(Massachusetts has a similar law on the books. Its protections for egg-laying hens and veal calves went into effect this past Jan. 1, but it is holding off on the gestational crates criteria until the Supreme Court rules in the California case.)

These pork producers argue that forcing them to adjust their practices -- the California law calls for cages that measure at least 24 square feet (10 square feet more than what they are now) -- to suit just one or two states violates the dormant Commerce Clause prohibiting states from imposing undue burdens on interstate commerce.

(This clause isn’t actually in the Constitution; it has been inferred from other case law.)

Lower courts have ruled that a state can, indeed, require out-of-state producers to meet even burdensome requirements in order to sell their products in the state without violating that clause. We’ll see what the Supremes do.

Should Joe Biden retaliate against OPEC and the Saudis for cutting oil production so that prices will go up?

The move helps Russia, a member of OPEC, continue its war against Ukraine, shoring up its finances in the face of crippling sanctions.

Some Democrats want the US to start pulling troops and defense systems out of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. As US Representative Tom Malinowski of New Jersey told The New York Times, “That would get their attention. Action for action. Call their bluff. Do they really think they can trade their American security partner for a Russian security partner or a Chinese security partner? They know they can’t do that.”

The abuse, harassment, and predatory sexual behavior by coaches endured by players in the National Women’s Soccer League -- and the shocking silence and coverups by owners and officials -- is excruciating and heartbreaking, writes Globe columnist Tara Sullivan.

What’s worse is that it’s part of a disgusting pattern across virtually all women’s sports, amateur and professional. She writes:

The sad truth is in joining a sorority so many other sports have already formed, from gymnastics to figure skating to swimming to snowboarding, all of them tainted by scandals over abusive coaches and institutional failure. In this year, the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the landmark legislation that opened so many doors to participation, it is so utterly disheartening to realize just how many of those opportunities have been corrupted by bad actors and useless leaders.

When will it stop? Maybe when we start raising our boys to be human beings, not predators.

The GlobeDocs Film Festival starts next Wednesday, once again celebrating documentary films as well as the people who make them.

There are 15 films you can see in person at either the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline or the Brattle Theatre in Cambridge, and 16 documentaries you can watch virtually. You find out more details, including screening times and prices, here.

