Trump appeals to the Supreme Court, those Supremes tackle the Voting Rights Act, Herschel Walker’s in trouble, and Biden’s quiet public health victory

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has information on water-bath canning and good grief, I can barely chop up a tomato without making a mess and they want me to can fruits and veggies while I’m taking a bath?

Sunrise in Boston was at 6:44 a.m. and sunset will be at 6:20 p.m. for 11 hours and 36 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 70 percent full.

Good day! It’s Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 277th day of the year. I’m not sure whether to celebrate that it’s National Cinnamon Roll Day, National Taco Day, or National Vodka Day. Then again, that could be breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Advertisement

What’s it like outside? Lots o’ rain the next couple of days, mostly in the southeast part of Mass. and Cape Cod, high 50s. Look for warmer and sunnier weather by the end of the week.

Breaking: Trump has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. Here’s more from CNN.

Hey, sport: The Red Sox close out the season with two games against the Rays, tonight and tomorrow afternoon. If you care what chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has to say, here’s a Q&A he did with the Globe’s Pete Abraham.

The Patriots could be 3rd-string QB Bailey Zappe’s team to run for the foreseeable future. I’d rather see him start even when Brian Hoyer returns. Been there, done that.

I can’t deal with the rumors that Tom and Giselle are splitting up.

By now, you may be familiar with the significant cases the Supreme Court is taking up during the fall term that started yesterday. They will decide whether to:

-- Protect or dilute the Clean Water Act

-- Protect or dilute voting rights, particularly those of Black Americans

Advertisement

-- Protect or gut the right of LGBTQ+ people to receive service at businesses

-- Protect or destroy the integrity of federal elections on the state level

-- Protect or ban the use of affirmative action in university admissions

-- Protect or hurt the ability of convicted-but-innocent prisoners to actually get out of prison

-- Protect or gut the Indian Child Welfare Act

Read more details in this Globe opinion piece by a Virginia law professor.

Yesterday, the court heard arguments in the Clean Water Act case, in which an Idaho couple wants to build on land that’s 300 feet from Priest Lake even though the EPA says there are wetlands on the property. The couple says their land is too far from the lake to be considered “adjacent” wetlands, but most of the justices seemed to reject that argument (water does flow underground, after all).

This one could end up in a compromise.

By the way, yesterday the court also declined to review two gun rights cases that challenged the ban on bump stocks that Trump put in place after the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people.

And it allowed a lawsuit against the MyPillow guy, Mike Lindell, to proceed. He’s being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for lying about their voting machines by claiming they were rigged against his buddy Trump. Bet he didn’t sleep well on his pillows last night.

Today the court heard arguments in an Alabama case related to the Voting Rights Act.

Advertisement

First, some facts: Alabama has about 5 million residents, of which 65 percent are white and 27 percent are Black. There are seven congressional districts, which means there should be about 14 percent of the population in each district. That argues in favor of two Black-majority districts.

Republicans know this, which is why they redrew their districts to place as many Black voters as possible in majority-white districts, thereby minimizing their political power. They laughably argue that their redistricting is “race-neutral.” Funny how all of their “race-neutral” redrawings across the country dilute Black residents’ voting strength. What a coincidence.

At issue is Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color, or membership in a language minority group.

Three judges on a lower federal court -- two appointed by Trump -- ruled unanimously that Alabama’s Black population is large enough and geographically compact enough to justify a second district. But the conservatives on this court aren’t likely to go along.

Things aren’t looking too good for Herschel Walker, the ex-football player who is the GOP’s choice to run for US Senate against incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.

First, the Daily Beast reported that an ex-girlfriend told them that Holy Herschel, who says he opposes abortion with no exceptions to save the life of the mother, rape, or incest, paid for her to have an abortion in 2009 after she conceived while they were dating.

And she has the receipts: A $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a bank deposit receipt with the image of a signed personal check for $700 from Walker, and a “get-well” card signed with Walker’s name.

Advertisement

Walker called it a “flat-out” lie and said he will sue the Daily Beast. He said he sends lots of people money and sends out lots of get-well cards. How do I get on that list?

All that was too much for one of Walker’s formerly supportive sons, who posted a Twitter rant against his father after learning of the woman’s allegation:

Thanksgiving should be fun.

Meanwhile today -- 100 days after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade -- Joe Biden is announcing new guidelines to protect reproductive rights, including Department of Education regulations for universities to protect students from discrimination on the basis of pregnancy, and $6 million in grants to protect women’s access to reproductive health care services from the Department of Health & Human Services.

Speaking of health, if you have a New York Times subscription, read The Morning newsletter by David Leonhardt today about how the Biden administration has quietly eliminated the vaccination and death gap from COVID-19 between white residents and people of color -- specifically, Black and Latino Americans.

The answer was the supply of vaccines and the number and location of vaccination sites.

Apparently the Trump administration directed far more vaccines to predominantly white, Republican-voting areas of the country, while ignoring heavily non-white, Democratic regions. At least, that’s what some Black health professionals and political leaders believe.

Advertisement

As soon as Biden took office, his aides started to change that. As Leonhardt writes:

The administration diverted some vaccine doses from state stockpiles directly to community health clinics. It created a working group across agencies to spread successful ideas. It put federal clinics in Black and Latino neighborhoods. It also helped local organizations set up clinics at churches, barbershops, and beauty salons.

In the spring of 2021, soon after Biden took office, the gap between vaccination rates of white people and people of color was significant. By late that year, the gap had disappeared -- and so had the racial gap in death rates. In fact, the overall Black and Latino death rates have been lower than the white rate for more than a year.

It was a remarkable turnaround, a significant public health victory achieved quietly and effectively, without the crowing and boasting that marked the ineffective tenure of the previous guy.

Today, because of wrong-headed political ideology, most unvaccinated Americans are Republican, and Republicans are disproportionately white. So they are disproportionately dying.

Tweet of the day:

Thanks for reading. Herschel Walker has received support from Trump, who certainly knows a thing or two about messy situations with ex-girlfriends. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Friday.

Please tell your friends about Fast Forward! They can sign up here. You can find recent FFs and our Bookies lists on this page. The Globe has lots of other e-mail newsletters that are almost as good as this one, from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.