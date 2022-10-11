From Friendly’s to ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ to capering through the Greek mountains: Brendan Pelley shares his wild culinary ride

It’s not a total departure for Pelley, who has a pretty long resume: In addition to appearing on “Hell’s Kitchen,” he also worked at Zebra’s Bistro, which put Medfield on the culinary map, and Groton’s Gibbet Hill Grill. As a teenager, he worked at a Friendly’s in Chelmsford, close to where he still lives today. He’s also done his fair share of Greek cooking over the years. He used to run Pelekasis, a Greek pop-up — it’s his family’s original last name — and Doretta Taverna & Raw Bar, Michael Schlow’s foray into Greek cuisine.

Brendan Pelley, 44, brings a hitherto unseen brand of Greek cooking to Brookline this fall when he opens Bar Vlaha. The restaurant spotlights the cuisine of the Vlachs, native to Central Greece, with simple village cooking: fresh vegetables and slow-braised meats. The new project is part of his larger role as culinary director of Xenia Greek Hospitality, the group that brought you Greek fast-casual spot Greco, underground cocktail lair Hecate, and meze destination Krasi.

Tell me about the menu at Bar Vlaha.

Sure. It’s based on the cooking of the Vlach people, which are nomadic sheepherders of Greece, a lot of whom ended up settling in villages in the mountains. So we’re talking about northern and central Greece cooking, which can be a little bit off-the-beaten path for a lot of folks who travel to Greece, and do the island-hopping. They’re familiar with sun-bleached Mykonos and Santorini, with lots of grilled fish, grilled octopus, and shrimp. Obviously, that’s all amazing. But this is more mountain food. It’s a lot of meat and vegetables cooked on open fire. ... It kind of depends on different villages; they have their own style. But there are lots of foraged foods, wild game, freshwater fish.

What’s on the menu?

I want to use local meats and dairy and produce whenever I can get it. But, besides that, I’m trying really hard to not get too creative. It’s funny, because I have to edit myself, as I’m trying to recreate some of these traditional dishes. I’m like, “Oh, but I could add a little fermented this or whip something up or add a garnish here and do some weird plating!” But I’m trying to stay true to the feel of these tavernas and put honest, rustic food on plates. The cool thing about Bar Vlaha is that we’ll have an open hearth to cook on. Right now, I’m recipe-testing on my little Weber grill in my backyard. I’m getting charcoal every day. You just can’t recreate those flavors on a gas grill.

We’ll have whole roasted lamb on a spit. We’ll have that turning every day. We’ll have lamb liver and heart; we’ll run that on the weekends. We’ll have this really fun cheese-splash-spread. It’s a spreadable cheese called galotyri that’s really prevalent in that region. It’s almost like a really soft, spreadable ricotta, but with goat and sheep’s milk. It’s super delicious. We’ll have lots of dishes that are slow-cooked or braised overnight.

You traveled to Greece for taste-testing. Was this like “No Reservations,” where you piled into a car and went on an adventure? How do you execute a trip like that?

Stefanos [Ougrinis] is one of the owners of the restaurant group. He created the itinerary, and it was intense. We were there for like 14 days, and we were constantly on the move. We rented a couple of cars. We started in Athens. Not only were we doing research for Vlaha, but we wanted to also do research for Greco and for Bar Hecate. So we were going to different cocktail bars, different souvlaki shops, pita shops, and then we hit the road and started driving north through central Greece. We had two or three stops a day.

Some of the people in our restaurant group, born and raised in Greece, hadn’t even been to these places. There was a lot of driving on winding mountain roads to get to remote villages to try one particular pie that they might be famous for. Every little town that we went to, we tried to find out what was special about that region, what they were famous for, what everyone loved in that town. We ate so much food. It was insane. It was so fun, though.

What attracted you to this job?

I’m part Greek: My grandfather on my dad’s side is from Arcadia and the Peloponnese peninsula, where I still haven’t been. I’ve been to almost everywhere else now. I grew up eating Greek food, and at some point in my career, I was cooking staff meals for my cooks. I was cooking Greek food, and it just made me so happy. Those flavors and just eating that food, everything about it would bring me joy. A little light bulb went off. I’m like, “Oh my gosh! Why am I not cooking this food all the time?” That’s when I started thinking about doing my Greek pop-up.

What got you into restaurants? Why did you choose this life?

What really got me interested was, when I was a teenager, I was into Japanese anime. Through that, somehow, I was interested in Japanese culture. I started watching the original “Iron Chef” in Japan. It was so campy. It was very funny. But then I started getting into the actual food they were cooking.

I started as a busboy when I was 15 years old, and then I was a dishwasher, and then I was a waiter at Friendly’s. I eventually started working in pizza shops and at Town Meeting restaurant in Chelmsford. It’s been closed for years. I think it’s a Walgreens now.

I came across Anthony Bourdain’s first book, “Kitchen Confidential,” and I thought that was just the coolest thing — the sex, drugs, and rock ‘n roll angle. As a college student, I was kind of a lost soul. I hadn’t found my passion yet. I was like, “Oh my god: cooking! This is as close to being a rock star as you can get.”

What was “Hell’s Kitchen” like? Was it worth it?

I wouldn’t take it back. It certainly didn’t go the way that I thought it was going to go. I thought I was going to go in there and mop the floor with everyone, and the stars were not aligned like that for me. But, all in all, I thought it was amazing. It’s a fun bookmark in my career. I have great stories from it. I love Gordon [Ramsay]. He’s awesome.

But is he really awesome?

It is what it is. It’s TV. He’s actually a really nice guy, a larger-than-life character. He’s always like what he’s on TV, but turned up to a 12. It opened some doors for me. It got me a little exposure, and I tried to capitalize on that by backing it up with hard work.

Which Boston-area chef do you really admire?

Kelcey Rusch at Spoke Wine Bar. She’s awesome. I’ve known her for years, and she’s really smart. She’s creative and passionate, and not ego-driven.

What’s your favorite snack?

I eat about a bag of popcorn every single night, like avocado popcorn. As I’m aging, butter is not agreeing with me like it used to, so I’m doing this avocado oil popcorn. I try to take good care of myself so I don’t fall apart as an old man trying to work the line.

Why is your Instagram alias Bowl of Tripe?

I was eating tripe and pho soup when I was in my late teens, when I had just moved to Lowell. I went to UMass Lowell. I was eating pho in Lowell, and it was a revelatory moment: Something so unwanted can taste so good. And then I found out that everyone cooks tripe!

Favorite hidden gem restaurant?

There are so many awesome restaurants in Lowell. I’m going to say Zabb Elee. It’s a Lao restaurant, and it is amazing. It’s worth the trip.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.