I’ve been trying to recreate my mother’s flour tortillas. At long last, success. Here’s my recipe.

My mother made glorious flour tortillas from scratch and, over the years, all I managed to write down was a basic recipe. During the COVID lockdown, I crafted a workable recipe from my notes and with guidance from “ Tacos: Recipes and Provocations ,” a 2015 cookbook by Alex Stupak, (who began his heralded New York City Mexican food career as a pastry chef at Clio, Boston) and Jordana Rothman. True success, however, came when I watched the technique of the flamboyant Steph and her “ Best Authentic Mexican Flour Tortillas Recipe ” YouTube video. Unlike Steph, who uses lard, I use vegetable oil as well as baking powder to add fluff. I discussed my recipe with Allan Rodriguez of Boston’s El Centro and La Neta restaurants. I don’t rest my dough as long as Rodriguez, 1 hour total versus 2 hours to allow the gluten to relax, but he conceded mine works since they’re served almost immediately. Some cooks use a mixer to make the dough but I agree with cookbook author Mely Martínez who says “working with flour is very therapeutic and I do it by hand.” See tips below.

Makes about 12 tortillas, vegetarian and vegan

Cooking time: 2.5 hours

4 cups flour, plus more as needed

1 teaspoon baking powder

1½ teaspoon table salt, less per taste

½ cup vegetable oil, plus more as needed

1½ cups water, very warm (120 degrees F)

Utensils: large bowl, rubber spatula, measuring scale, baking sheet, plastic wrap, rolling pin, a

cast iron pan that can fit a 10-inch tortilla, cotton dish cloth.

1. In a large bowl, mix the flour, baking powder and salt to blend.

2. Make a small well in the center of the dry mixture and add the vegetable oil. With a rubber spatula, mix until a rough dough forms. Continue to mix with your fingers. Break up small bits of oil.

3. Pour ½ cup of very warm water into the dry mixture. Mix thoroughly with your hands. Add water ¼ cup at a time as the mixture absorbs moisture. The mixture should be very sticky. Your dough may require more warm water if your home or the outside temperature is very dry; less water if it’s very humid.

4. Sprinkle the work area with flour. Transfer the dough and knead until the dough is very smooth, losing its stickiness, about 10 minutes. Make a tight ball of the dough and place back in the bowl. Apply a light coat of vegetable oil on the top of the ball. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Let rest 40 minutes.

5. Divide dough into 12 equal pieces, weighing about 68 grams each. With the palm of your hand, roll each piece of dough into a tight ball then place on the baking sheet. Apply a light coat of vegetable oil on top of each ball. Cover with plastic wrap. Let rest for 20 minutes.

6. Heat unoiled cast-iron pan or griddle at medium.

7. Place ¼ cup flour in a small bowl. Remove one dough ball from under plastic wrap. Pat the dough into the bowl of flour on both sides. Gently flatten the ball between your palms, lightly pinching the edges all the way around. With the rolling pin placed in the center, roll out the dough to the edges but not past the edges, turning 45 degrees and flipping to roll until you have an 8- to 10-inch round. Apply a light dusting of flour as needed to prevent sticking.

8. Toss a couple of drops of water onto the pan to test the heat. If it immediately sizzles, the pan is ready. Place the center of the tortilla disk in your palm and parallel to the pan surface. Quickly flip it over onto the center of the pan. Cook for about 20 seconds or until brown spots begin to show on the bottom. With a spatula, flip and cook for about 10 seconds more; typically, the tortilla will puff up. (Don’t overcook or the tortilla will lose elasticity and become brittle.) With a spatula, remove the soft tortilla and wrap in a cotton dishcloth. Continue until all tortillas are cooked. Reheat for 30 to 60 seconds in the microwave before serving.

Tips: Adjust pan heat, if necessary, after making the first tortilla. Mely Martínez, who recommends King Arthur flour, cooks only the number of tortillas she wants and stores the remaining dough balls in a refrigerated air-tight container for up to three days.

