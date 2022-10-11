Just over the border in Kittery, Maine, a neighborhood that has it all

A good way to start your visit, along with everyone else in town, is with a delectable nibble at Lil’s Cafe . Named after the longtime cashier at another local eatery, Lil’s is located in a former Masonic Lodge and is one of the most popular gathering places in town. You can’t go wrong with a scrumptious, fresh-baked crueller, muffin, or even a “cruffin,” combining the best of both. While you’re there, check out the Vinyl Vault, a vintage record store located in the former bank vault. Under the leadership of Deb McCluskey, general manager and proprietor, Lil’s is also an exemplary citizen, donating both goods and services to local nonprofits serving those in need. If you’re seeking a different kind of treat, step outside Lil’s and you’ll see The Juicery, a smoothie bar in a tiny building once occupied by a drive-through bank teller.

For a thoroughly delightful New England jaunt, head north on 95, fly right by the outlets, and find your way to the charming and surprising hamlet of Kittery Foreside, nestled beside the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. “The Foreside,” as the locals call it, has a dazzling array of cafes, restaurants, boutiques, art galleries, a glorious performance space, an unusual butcher, even an awesome public library. It’s not a stretch to compare it to hip blocks in Greenwich Village. Or Positano. Time spent in Kittery Foreside is good for whatever ails you and is guaranteed to lift your spirits. Drika Overton, founder and artistic director of The Dance Hall, claims that “arts build community” and Kittery Foreside is a perfect example. In the past decade, it’s been powerfully brought to new life by delicious food, great shopping, and a deep engagement with the arts. Not to mention an uncommon spirit of compassion and collaboration that’s helped the community thrive during the worst of the pandemic. And, if you spend a bit of time in the Foreside you can’t help but notice that it’s run by women in many ways. More on that later.

Next check out what’s happening at The Dance Hall, a nonprofit community performing arts space that offers year-round live performances, a global mix of music and dance, as well as classes in music and dance. Located in a charming 1928 building with awesome acoustics, formerly a Grange Hall, it was opened in 2010 by Overton, a professional tap dancer and producer. With The Dance Hall, she realized her dream of establishing an arts organization where she could share her passion for music and movement with the community. Its success was also instrumental (pun intended) in helping the Foreside blossom.

The newest kid on the block is David Lussier Gallery (subtitle: Fine Art in a Creative Neighborhood), which opened its doors last June. It’s run by husband-and-wife artists Pamela and David Lussier, and features their own paintings, mostly plein air, as well as those of two of their grown children, also fine artists. Coming up in late November is a show of their work and the work of members of their online Art Circle community, people who’ve attended their online critique classes and mini workshops.

The Kittery Art Association was founded in 1958, and moved into the Foreside this past year. It took over the building that was first a courthouse, then the children’s library of the Rice Public Library. It adheres closely to its mission to keep the arts alive and thriving in the community. It hosts monthly art shows by its members, student art shows, offers classes and workshops and art demonstrations in addition to hosting a vocal and instrumental music series. According to Leigh Anita, administrator and gallery manager, the move to the Foreside has been a huge success by any measure, including doubling the association’s membership.

In addition to an artistic vibe, there are a remarkable number of inviting boutiques in Kittery Foreside, many owned or run by women, that offer unique and beautiful objects for sale. These include: Tayla Mac, a gift store with over 100 vendors represented, all carefully and thoughtfully curated by the proprietor, Mikayla Parsons; Folk: Shop and Gallery, run by Amelia Davis, and featuring an extensive array of all-natural wines; Kit: Supply & Co.: (subtitle: Thoughtful Goods for Outdoor Kids), whose co-owners and cofounders, Holly Curtis and Suzie Glover, also run story times for families on Sunday mornings. Well worth a visit is Maine Meat (MEat), run by Jarrod Spangler and Shannon Hill, the former a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. The shop features humanely raised and sustainably farmed poultry, pork, beef, and lamb, all from local farms. Interestingly, business actually increased for MEat during the height of the pandemic when people were stuck at home and experimenting with cooking unusual cuts of meat.

Poutine with duck confit gravy at The Black Birch, Kittery. Catherine Smart for The Boston G

Kittery Foreside has a lively and widely varied dining scene including beer-and-burger pubs, creative comfort food establishments, fine dining, and cuisine from around the world. Casual local favorites include Rudders Public House for beer and burgers, AJ’s Wood Grill Pizza, and The Corner Pub, which also offers pool and darts. A bit higher up the, um, food chain are bistros The Black Birch (“The Birch” to locals), a destination restaurant for the region in an unassuming former post office, and Anneke Jans, whose menu has a European flair.

If your tastes run more international, try the Asian-inspired menu at Anju Noodle Bar, or tasty Indian cuisine at Tulsi, or fine Italian fare at Festina Lente. Down the road a bit is Loco Coco’s Tacos, serving all manner of Mexican food.

Even the library is in on the action in Kittery Foreside. Helmed by Lee Perkins, the Rice Public Library just opened an exciting new addition to house the books once located across the street, in the building now owned and occupied by the Kittery Art Association. At the same time, the library completed a lovely restoration — with magnificent stained glass — of its historic 1888 building. The spanking new library space has attracted lots of new visitors, in addition to providing resources and programming for its longtime patrons and visitors, as well as the families of local Navy and Coast Guard personnel working in the Naval Shipyard, who supply a full third of the local school population. Perkins has also forged close relationships with local authors including Ryan T. Higgins, the best-selling author of hilarious children’s books.

Shoyu ramen, Anju Noodle Bar, Kittery, Maine. Catherine Smart

The small businesses in Kittery Foreside made it through the worst of the pandemic and are thriving. This is due to a combination of a loyal and generous local community, federal assistance, and a flexible and supportive local government (the town manager, Kendra Amaral, is also a woman). There were never any fees or permits associated with moving business out into the sidewalk. In fact, as a pandemic project, the town ran a contest inviting people to paint street barriers to enliven the outdoor environment for visitors. During the pandemic, many shops and restaurants in Kittery, as elsewhere, took the opportunity to roll up their virtual sleeves, enhance their websites, develop curbside service, walk-up windows, etc., moving their businesses temporarily and successfully online and outside. And visitors continued to visit.

With its advantageous vantage point midway between Boston and Portland, and across the bridge from bustling Portsmouth, N.H., Kittery Foreside may be small in size, but it’s a big and attractive magnet for out-of-towners. In addition to great eats and distinctive shopping, it’s enlivened by creativity and shot through with cooperation and concern for the well-being of residents, local businesses, and visitors.







