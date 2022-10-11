Recipe: Even a novice baker can put together this savory butternut galette with goat cheese

Serves 6

Even a novice baker can wow guests with a savory galette because you only have to roll out one piece of dough and it doesn't matter how haphazard your shape turns out (round-ish is OK here). This galette, also called a rustic tart, is filled with goat cheese and caramelized shallots, topped with thin rounds of butternut squash. Though there are quite a few steps, many can be done hours or even a day in advance. When shopping, look for a small whole butternut squash, but if you can only find a large one, use only the long end; save the rest for soup. Before you top the galette with the rounds, roast them first, so they'll be perfectly tender when the galette is finished baking. Start with the pastry, which you make in a food processor, and while it rests in the fridge and the squash rounds are roasting, lightly caramelize a mound of shallots. When cooking them uncovered, you will need to add water to the pan halfway through cooking. Don't leave them unattended for long; even over a low flame, they have a tendency to burn if they aren't stirred often. The last component of the dish is the goat cheese filling, loaded with the classic fall combination of fresh sage and thyme. When you go to assemble the tart, spread the goat cheese filling, which is quite loose, in a small circle on the pastry. It will expand as other elements go on top. Next, add the shallots and then the squash rounds, overlapping them in pretty, concentric circles. Hide any wonky pieces underneath the best looking ones. Brush the empty border with beaten egg so it sticks to itself and holds together. Fold over the edges so they form pretty pleats as they fall onto the filling, and brush the outside with more egg for a glossy finish. A sprinkle of sea salt will lend a pleasant crunch to the finished pastry. When the tart is almost finished baking, drop on a few chopped walnuts. Once it's out of the oven, brush the squash with honey and sherry vinegar for a sweet, complex finish. The tart stands alone as a light meal but can be stretched into a more filling entree with a large salad or sauteed seasonal greens.

PASTRY

1½ cups flour ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon sugar ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold and cut into 1/2-inch pieces 1 teaspoon vinegar mixed with 3 tablespoons ice water Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a food processor, pulse the flour, salt, baking powder, and sugar to sift them. Add the butter and pulse the mixture until it forms crumbs. Sprinkle the vinegar mixture over the flour mixture. Pulse again just until the mixture forms clumps. It should not come together to form a ball.

2. Turn the clumps out onto a lightly floured board. Shape them into a ball, flatten into a 4-inch disk, and wrap in foil. Refrigerate for 25 minutes.

FILLING

1 small butternut squash (about 1 pound), peeled and cut into 1/8-inch rounds 2 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme 8 medium shallots (about 3/4 pound), thinly sliced 3 tablespoons water 8 ounces goat cheese, at room temperature ½ cup heavy cream 2 eggs, lightly beaten 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage Sea salt (for sprinkling) 2 tablespoons walnuts, chopped 2 teaspoons honey 2 teaspoons sherry vinegar Whole sage or thyme leaves (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand 2 rimmed baking sheets. Line 1 with parchment paper.

2. On the unlined baking sheet, toss the squash rounds with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, salt, pepper, and 1 tablespoon of the thyme. Roast for 10 minutes.

3. In a skillet over low heat, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the shallots, and sprinkle with salt. Cook, stirring often, for 15 minutes. Add the water, and continue to cook, stirring often, for 15 minutes, or until the shallots caramelize.

4. In a bowl, combine the goat cheese, cream, 1 of the eggs, the remaining 1 tablespoon thyme, and chopped sage. Stir until blended.

5. On a lightly floured counter, roll the pastry into a 13-inch round. Lift the pastry onto the rolling pin, and ease it onto the parchment-lined baking sheet.

6. Spoon the goat cheese filling into the center of the pastry, leaving a 3-inch border around the edges. The filling is quite loose and will spread a bit more on its own as you add the toppings. Sprinkle the shallots on top. Gently place the squash rounds on the filling in concentric circles.

7. Brush the empty border of dough with some of the remaining beaten egg. Fold the edges up and over the filling, letting the dough pleat onto itself as it rests on the filling. The dough will only cover the edge of the filling and leave an open space in the center. Brush the edges of the dough with the remaining egg, and sprinkle it lightly with sea salt. Refrigerate for 25 minutes.

8. Turn the oven to 400 degrees.

9. Bake the galette for 40 minutes, turning the sheet from front to back halfway through baking. Sprinkle the walnuts over the squash. Continue baking for 10 to 20 minutes, or until the pastry edges are brown and firm. (Total baking time is 50 to 60 minutes.)

10. In a bowl, whisk the honey and vinegar. Brush the mixture onto the butternut slices. Cool the galette slightly. Serve warm or at room temperature, sprinkled with whole sage or thyme leaves. Cut into wedges.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick