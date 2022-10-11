fb-pixel Skip to main content
SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Every fall, she makes her mother’s trusty apple cake with a crunchy, walnut-crumb topping

By Lisa Yockelson Globe Correspondent,Updated October 11, 2022, 47 minutes ago
Irene's Crumb-Topped Apple Cake.Sheryl Julian

Makes one 8-inch square

As a child, my fall memories include helping my mother, Irene, bake an apple cake. Perched on a high stool, I sifted flour for her, and cut the apples into chunks, probably skewing the amount that made it into the cake because I nibbled on some. I watched the cake through the small square glass window as it baked in the wall oven. To this day, the aromas of apples and spice remind me of that time. My mother's apple coffee cake is baked in an 8-inch square pan. You make it in one bowl without a mixer, so it's a fairly straightforward recipe. While it's very nostalgic for me, friends also enjoy the buttery cinnamon-scented, crumb-topped squares.

TOPPING

cup granulated sugar
2tablespoons flour
½teaspoon ground cinnamon
Pinch of salt
3tablespoons cold butter, cut into small bits
cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

1. In a bowl, stir the granulated sugar, flour, cinnamon, and salt until blended.

2. Scatter the pieces of butter on top and using your fingertips crumble the mixture together to form small clumps. Stir in the walnuts.

CAKE

1cups flour
2teaspoons baking powder
¼teaspoon baking soda
¼teaspoon salt
1teaspoon ground cinnamon
½teaspoon ground nutmeg
¾cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
½cup (8 tablespoons) butter, melted and cooled but still liquid
2tablespoons vegetable or canola oil
cup sour cream
2teaspoons vanilla extract
2medium baking apples (Cortland, Golden Delicious, Rome Beauty, Baldwin, Jonagold), peeled, cored, and cut into 1/2-inch chunks
Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling, optional)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter and flour an 8-inch square baking pan.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and granulated sugar to blend them.

3. In another smaller bowl, whisk the eggs. Whisk in the butter, oil, sour cream, and vanilla until thoroughly combined.

4. Pour the butter mixture over the flour mixture. With a rubber spatula, stir the mixture just until it begins to form a batter.

5. Scatter the apple chunks over the mixture and continue stirring gently until the apples are blended and there are no white pockets of flour.

6. Scrape the batter into the pan and spread it to the edges. Tap the pan once hard on the counter to settle any air pockets. Sprinkle the topping evenly over the batter.

7. Bake the cake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until it has set and a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean or with a few moist particles. Cool the cake in the pan on a wire rack. Cut into squares and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar, if you like.

Lisa Yockelson

