Recipe: Toast corn tortillas and top with beans, sauce, and eggs for weekend huevos rancheros

Serves 4

Weekend breakfast just got a lot more interesting with spicy huevos rancheros on toasted (not fried) corn tortillas. The dish originated as a second breakfast for farmhands in Mexico after they had worked for several hours in the early morning. It crossed into the American Southwest, where it is also a staple. In this version, you spread black beans on the toasted tortillas and top with fried eggs and your own homemade spicy tomato sauce. Start by charring plum tomatoes, onion, garlic, and jalapeno under the broiler. Whir everything into a chunky puree in a food processor and simmer for a few minutes to meld the flavors. Canned or dried black beans, soaked and simmered, add another layer of texture to the dish (we use canned here). Both the sauce and beans can be made ahead and even doubled for stashing in the freezer for another meal. When you're ready to serve the dish, warm the tortillas in a dry skillet until they're hot and lightly charred, layer the beans, fried eggs, and sauce on top. Sprinkle with crumbled queso fresco or feta, and garnish with slices of avocado and cilantro leaves. It's a hearty and substantial breakfast or lunch on a chilly morning.

SAUCE

Vegetable oil (for the baking sheet) 2 pounds plum (Roma) tomatoes, cored 2 cloves garlic, unpeeled 1 whole jalapeno or other small hot chile pepper, stemmed ¼ small onion, peeled and cut into 2 wedges Salt, to taste 1 tablespoon olive oil

1. Set a rack 3 inches from the broiling element and turn on the broiler. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and brush with vegetable oil.

2. On the baking sheet, spread the tomatoes, garlic, jalapeno or chile pepper, and onion. Sprinkle with salt. Broil for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and use tongs to turn the vegetables. Return the pan to the oven and broil for 3 more minutes. Remove the garlic, onion, and pepper. Continue to broil the tomatoes, turning them as needed, for 5 to 7 minutes more, or until the tomatoes skins are lightly charred. (Total broiling time is 13 to 15 minutes, depending on the size of the tomatoes.) Remove and cool briefly. When they are cool enough to handle, remove the skins from the garlic cloves.

3. Transfer the vegetables to a food processor and pulse until coarsely pureed.

4. In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the sauce and cook, stirring often, for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the color of the sauce deepens and is slightly thicker. Cover with a lid and keep warm while you cook the beans and eggs.

BEANS AND EGGS

3 tablespoons olive oil, or more if needed ½ onion, finely chopped ½ jalapeno or other small hot chile pepper, stemmed, seeded, and finely sliced ½ teaspoon dried oregano 2 cans (about 15 ounces each) black beans (do not drain) ½ cup chicken stock or water Salt, to taste 8 small corn tortillas ½ cup crumbled queso fresco or feta 1 avocado, sliced (for garnish) Handful of fresh cilantro leaves (for garnish)

1. In a wide, deep skillet, over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion, jalapeno, and oregano. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the onions soften and brown lightly.

2. Stir in the beans with the liquid from the cans and the stock or water. Lower the heat to medium. Cook, scraping the sides and the bottom of the pan often, for 7 to 10 minutes, or until the beans have thickened to a spreadable consistency. Taste and add more salt, if you like, but keep in mind that some canned beans are already quite salty. Keep warm.

3. Line a plate with a cloth napkin or clean kitchen towel. In a dry skillet over medium-high heat, warm the tortillas for about 1 minute on each side, or until hot and lightly charred. Transfer to the napkin and fold it over the tortilla to keep it warm. Continue to warm all the tortillas in the same way, stacking them on the plate and folding the napkin over the stack to keep them warm.

4. In a large, non-stick skillet over low heat, heat about 2 teaspoons of the remaining oil. Swirl the pan to coat the bottom. Break 4 eggs into the skillet and cover the pan with a lid. Cook for 2 minutes, or until all but a thin rim of egg white around each yolk is opaque. Remove the pan from the heat, keep covered, and let it sit for about 30 seconds to finish cooking. Transfer the eggs to a platter to keep warm while you fry the remaining eggs in the same way, adding more oil to the pan as needed.

5. Arrange 2 warm tortillas on each of 4 plates. On each tortilla, spread about 1/4 cup of beans, top each with a fried egg, and spoon about 1/2 cup sauce on each plate. Sprinkle with the crumbled cheese, and garnish with avocado slices and cilantro.

Sally Pasley Vargas