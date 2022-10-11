fb-pixel Skip to main content
FOOD

These Halloween candies are scary good

ChocAllure’s Liron Gal creates luscious assortments, not for trick-or-treaters, but for adults and for children to experience superior chocolate compared to the mass-market types

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated October 11, 2022, 18 minutes ago
Hand-painted Halloween bonbon collections from ChocAllure in Needham.Handout

Using surgical precision, Liron Gal hand-paints chocolate bonbons reminiscent of little gemstones for her Needham business ChocAllure. She, in fact, refers to her confections as “chocolate jewels” rather than bonbons. Crafted with premium Valrhona chocolate, each is a time-consuming endeavor and filled with distinctive layers of cream and crunch. “Every one is supposed to be an experience of contrasting flavors and textures,” says the chocolatier. Her candies are dainty but substantial and inspired by classical French pastries, like crème brûlée, chocolate tart, and chocolate mousse. This stands to reason since Gal is also a trained pastry chef in addition to attending chocolate-making classes at the prominent culinary school L’Ecole Lenôtre in France and studying with renowned chocolate makers at the Barry Callebaut Chocolate Academy in Chicago. For Halloween, she produces luscious assortments, not for trick-or-treaters, but for adults and for children to experience superior chocolate compared to the mass-market types. Caramel and hazelnut praline ganache fill a scary, bloody eye. She paints a mischievous smile on tiny chocolate pumpkins that contain layers of caramel corn ganache over a crunchy caramel corn. Mummies have white chocolate and a vanilla bean ganache and an Oreo crunch. Her spooky molded chocolate skulls will make you smile. Some are filled with layers of chocolate and homemade marshmallow, milk chocolate ganache on a crunchy caramel cookie base. Don’t just pop one in your mouth. These are two-bite candies to savor. Halloween’s Spooky Chocolate Collection runs $55 for 12. Chocolate skulls are $28 for 6. To order, go choc-allure.com. Pick-up is by appointment. Delivery to Needham’s surrounding towns is also available as well as shipping.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Advertisement

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video