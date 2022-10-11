These Halloween candies are scary good

Using surgical precision, Liron Gal hand-paints chocolate bonbons reminiscent of little gemstones for her Needham business ChocAllure. She, in fact, refers to her confections as “chocolate jewels” rather than bonbons. Crafted with premium Valrhona chocolate, each is a time-consuming endeavor and filled with distinctive layers of cream and crunch. “Every one is supposed to be an experience of contrasting flavors and textures,” says the chocolatier. Her candies are dainty but substantial and inspired by classical French pastries, like crème brûlée, chocolate tart, and chocolate mousse. This stands to reason since Gal is also a trained pastry chef in addition to attending chocolate-making classes at the prominent culinary school L’Ecole Lenôtre in France and studying with renowned chocolate makers at the Barry Callebaut Chocolate Academy in Chicago. For Halloween, she produces luscious assortments, not for trick-or-treaters, but for adults and for children to experience superior chocolate compared to the mass-market types. Caramel and hazelnut praline ganache fill a scary, bloody eye. She paints a mischievous smile on tiny chocolate pumpkins that contain layers of caramel corn ganache over a crunchy caramel corn. Mummies have white chocolate and a vanilla bean ganache and an Oreo crunch. Her spooky molded chocolate skulls will make you smile. Some are filled with layers of chocolate and homemade marshmallow, milk chocolate ganache on a crunchy caramel cookie base. Don’t just pop one in your mouth. These are two-bite candies to savor. Halloween’s Spooky Chocolate Collection runs $55 for 12. Chocolate skulls are $28 for 6. To order, go choc-allure.com. Pick-up is by appointment. Delivery to Needham’s surrounding towns is also available as well as shipping.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND