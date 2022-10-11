Unexpected flavors from a craft vinegar maker in Worcester

Vinegars from America Vinegar Works in Worcester, a craft vinegar maker. Handout

The craft vinegar maker American Vinegar Works has recently introduced two unique vinegars — one containing wild ramps and chardonnay wine, and another using mead, or honey wine. The company’s small-batch vinegars are a lot more than you might expect from vinegar. Owner Rodrigo Vargas uses slow-fermentation techniques from the 1800s to ferment vinegar, which he then ages in wooden barrels for months. It’s serendipity that he found a former blacksmith shop in one of Worcester’s original mill buildings built in the same period to produce the products. In fact, the building is on the National Register of Historic Places. In a classy glass bottle with rounded shoulders, Vargas offers more than a dozen complex types crafted with fruit ciders, or spices for a fiery kick, junmai sake, American wines, or beer malt. As for the new additions, since ramps belong to the allium family (onions, shallots, and leeks), this one has earthy and garlicky flavors, while the raw honey wine vinegar has a hazy glow like honeycomb and sweetness that curbs some of the tanginess. Many of the ingredients are sourced from local farmers and foragers. “We’re very much about a sense of place,” says Vargas ($12 to 12.50 for 8.5 ounces). Available at americanvinegarworks.com.