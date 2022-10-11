Vegan meats you can now get sliced at a deli counter

Suppose you were raised on “deli,” like Jenny Goldfarb was, since her great-grandfather owned several delicatessens in New York. In that case, you might forever crave the succulent, fatty, salty, wonderful flavors of a corned beef sandwich. Goldfarb did, even though she was a vegan for 10 years living in Los Angeles. Her taste memories of the deli meat inspired her to experiment in the kitchen, where she combined wheat, tomatoes, beets, chickpeas, and spices. In 2018, she launched Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli Corn’d Beef as the first plant-based corned beef on the market. Rosy-hued, peppery, salty, and thinly sliced, the mock corned beef mimics the classic quite well. In 2019, Goldfarb appeared on Shark Tank pitching her vegan corned beef and struck a deal with shark Mark Cuban. Now, she’s introduced Unreal Deli Roasted Turk’y, made with spices, cannellini beans, chickpeas, and Unreal Deli Steak Slices beefed up by mushrooms. Both are tasty, high in protein, low in fat, and are best in a sandwich slathered with mustard or vegan mayo or cheese for a Reuben, a club, or a French dip. You can find Unreal’s Deli products in sliceable bulk behind the deli counter at Hannaford stores ($12.99 a pound) alongside the regular meats for cold cuts — the first time faux “meats” have made it to such a prestigious location. Unreal Deli is also available in packages at Wegmans stores ($5.49 for 5 ounces).

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND